Memorial services for Dr. James Herbert Kuhlmann, 89, were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Linda Glenn officiating.

Dr. Kuhlmann was born in Lincoln, Nebr. to the late Walter Herman and Gertrude Bahls Kuhlmann. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, graduate of Kansas State, and had a veterinarian practice in Humboldt for 55 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Willie Kuhlmann; and grandson, Doug Mansfield.

Dr. Kuhlman is survived by his daughter, Susan Mansfield and husband Kent; son, Kent Karl Kuhlmann; step-children, Kim Fidalgo and Tony Burows; grandchildren, Jennifer Mansfield Harris and husband Shane, Nicole Kuhlmann, Ryan Kuhlmann; step-grandchildren, Hunter Burows, Harley Burows, Christy Burows and Ryan Burows; two great-grandchildren, Maddy Beth Harris and Hudson Harris.