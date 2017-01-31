Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Hill were held Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Perry officiating. Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hill, 56, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

She was born in Jackson, Tenn. to the late Dalton and Shirley Perry Jones. Mrs. Hill was a long time employee of Volunteer Home Health.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tommy Jones.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her sons, Daniel Jones and wife Jenna, and Brian Jones; her fiancé, Mike Hill; brothers, Tony Jones and wife Angie, and Scotty Jones; sister, Debra Beard and husband Dale; sister-in-law, Brenda Jones; three grandchildren, Taylor Jones, Mason Jones and Payton Jones; and many nieces and nephews.