Betty Sue Little of Humboldt, Tenn. was in the care of Medina Funeral Home. The family held a memorial gathering on Sunday, January 29, 2017, 2-4 p.m. at Gibson Gospel Tabernacle.

Mrs. Little was born October 6, 1939 in Gibson County, Tenn. and departed this life January 25, 2017 in Jackson, Tenn.

She was a retired supervisor for a local factory.

Mrs. Little was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Thomas Little; parents, Franklin and Ethel Richardson; son, Ronnie Nelson; brothers, Russell Richardson and Dave Richardson; and sister, Lula Hamilton.

She is survived by her children, Frank (Anita) Little, Janice Young, Lisa (Chris) Hufstedler and Sandra (Shane) Cole; sisters, Ester Sis Smallwood, Elizabeth Horne, Dorothy Nell Murray and Ollie Richardson; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

