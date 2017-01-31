Accelerating: Dyer bumps limit to 40 mph

NOW YOU SEE IT, NOW YOU DON’T – Dyer Police Chief Brad Lindsey stands near the old speed limit sign on South Main. This sign has now been replaced by a 40 mph sign.

The 30 mile-per-hour speed limit heading south out of Dyer is gone.

Dyer city board members voted last week to bump the speed limit up to 40 mph on a stretch of South Main Street (old Hwy. 45) from Food Rite traveling toward the Dyer church of Christ.

The new 40 mph signs were posted by the week’s end. One alderman wondered out loud if drivers would now accelerate 10 or 15 mph more than the posted limit.

Dyer Chief of Police Brad Lindsey recalled once before in the 1990s when the speed limit headed south of town was 40 mph. “When I left here for the Air Force in 1990, it was 40 mph,” he said last week.

Leaving town and traveling north on Main Street, the speed limit changes from 30 mph to 45 mph just past the Yorkville Hwy. (Hwy. 77) intersection.

At the meeting last Monday, Dyer city board members also discussed an ongoing sewer problem at a Dyer residence and agreed to install a pump to help alleviate an ongoing issue. The city will buy and install the pump and the homeowner will maintain it.

The city of Dyer has contacted Gibson County Building Inspector Ricky Bailey about condemning a dilapidated house on Lee Street. The condemnation process requires contact with the property owners.

City attorney Bill Barron said the owners would not cooperate. One owner called him and told him she wouldn’t be cooperating and refused to give him a address or contact information. The city might be able to proceed under a nuisance statute.