Discovery Park’s best exhibit yet: DaVinci’s machines

DA VINCI’S EARLY MACHINES – Da Vinci’s Machines and Robotics is the newest exhibit of the Discovery Park in Union City. Most people are unaware that Da Vinci’s inventions were the inspiration behind, and catalyst for, all kinds of modern day equipment. Here a youngster plays with an early ball bearing display.

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee is bringing another world class traveling exhibit to the park, all the way from Italy. The Da Vinci Machines and Robotics opened to the public on Sunday, January 15th, and is sure to amaze and delight visitors from near and far.

Polly Brasher, Education Director at the park said that she thinks this exhibit, “will be the best one yet,” which is saying a lot, since Discovery Park has already hosted the world class Titanic and Bodies Revealed traveling exhibitions. According to Brasher, who has seen the Da Vinci exhibit, it is very interactive. “Da Vinci’s inventions were the inspiration behind, and catalyst for, all kinds of modern day equipment,” Brasher stated. “Most people don’t have any idea that this famous artist had one of the most brilliant minds of all times,” she added.

The Da Vinci Machines Exhibition displays hand-crafted inventions built from Leonardo’s 500 year-old designs. Many of the exhibits are interactive, giving visitors the opportunity to see the inner workings of some amazing inventions. The main features on display include the “bicycle”, “spring powered car”, “hang glider” and the “Air Screw”, a precursor to the helicopter. The exhibit presents models grouped in themes: War Machines, Flying Machines, Nautical & Hydraulic machines and well as devices illustrating the Principles of Mechanics. Visitors can touch and handle many of the models, giving them a first-hand appreciation of how they work. Explanatory notes and illustrative panels with Leonardo’s drawings accompany each model.

Discovery Park of America is committed to bringing world class traveling exhibits to the rural northwest Tennessee region, having already presented The Titanic and Bodies Revealed. Upcoming traveling exhibits include:

January 15, 2017 – April 30, 2017- Da Vinci Machines and Robotics

June 20, 2017 – September 30, 2017- Made in Tennessee

October 13, 2017 – January 7, 2018- World of Giant Insects

September 21, 2018 – December 30, 2018- Thomas & Friends Explore the Rails

January 18, 2019 – May 5, 2019- Planet Shark

Discovery Park of America is open 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 Tuesday through Sunday. It is a unique blend of history and technology, knowledge and fun. To find out more about Discovery Park of America, visit the website at www.discoveryparkofamerica.com.