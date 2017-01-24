Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Steven Arnold – resisting arrest

Michael Scudder – simple possession of Schedule II

Robert Bunn II – prevent/obstruction of process

Amber Coker – simple possession of Schedule II

Anita Shivers – best interest plea – assault

Marcus Smith – attempt sexual offender registration form violation

Teresa Smith – assault

Yalanda Rucker – theft under $500

Billy Thomas Jr. – driving without DL

Jesse Patrick III – vandalism

Gerry Pitts – driving on revoked DL with priors, evading

Ronald Bills – joyriding

Chariot Knowles – DUI

Terrance Pirtle – driving on revoked DL

James Gowan – driving without DL

Kelsey Hunt – driving on revoked DL

Richelle Bold – simple possession of Schedule VI

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 16, 2017 through January 22, 2017:

Green, Daniel Nicholas, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2017, Main Street and 22nd Avenue; Charges: simple possession, failure to dim lights. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Lloyd, Zaccheaus Raymon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2017, 8th Avenue and Brown Street; Charges: felony evading arrest, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Patrick, Markettus Lamar, 44, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2017, Highway 45 at the airport; Charges: simple possession, window, tinted, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Price, Alicia Simone, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2017, Main Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Priser, Teddy Gene, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2017, 615 N. 21st Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.

Seratt, James Alton, 34, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2017, Walmart; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Spinks, Quantavious Deshawn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2017, 515 Vinde Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.

Watson, Cornelius Manwells, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2017, high school basketball game; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made January 15 through January 22, 2017.

Zachary Winchester, w/m, 24 – domestic assault

Gregory Hill, b/m, 32 – tampering with evidence, driving on revoked license, violation of broken light law, financial responsibility compliance

Jodie Piggott, w/f, 37 – capias

Eric McGhee, b/m, 24 – domestic assault

Dallas Davidson, w/m, 21 – capias

Carrie Sansing, w/f, 42 – capias

Gerald Samples, w/m, 50 – aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, child abuse, driving on revoked license

Brandy Kilburn, w/f, 21 – attachment

Natalie Greer, w/f, 31 – attachment

Mark Bailey, w/m, 45 – Violation of bad check law

Samuel Rodgers, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license, driving uninsured, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway

Mekeisha Roach, w/f, 30 – possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Martin, w/m, 39 – aggravated assault

James Loper, w/m, 52 – driving on revoked license

Kevin Johnson, b/m, 46 – theft of property

James Johnstone, w/m, 47 – driving under the influence

Jeffrey Cunningham, w/m, 32 – attachment parole violation

Lindsay Scholz, w/f, 32 – possession of methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia

Lekita Martin, b/f, 23 – aggravated assault reckless endangerment

Stephen Farrow, w/m, 36 – driving on revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kim Piercey, w/f, 45 – aggravated domestic assault

Jessica Milligan, w/f, 27 – aggravated child abuse and neglect, driving under the influence, child restraint law

Terry Kelly, b/m, 50 – public intoxication

Jennifer Jordan, w/f, 29 – driving under the influence violation of implied consent law

Charles Eddlemon, w/m, 30 – driving under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment

Adria Depriest, w/f, 21 – domestic assault

Tavis Bryson, b/m, 22 – domestic assault

Divorces

Dana K. Byrk vs Justin D. Byrk

Real Estate Transfers

Michael B. Presson and Jeff Baker to Marvin D. Richards and wife, Heather L. Richards –Medina – $214,900

Olivia Elise Baker to Krystal L. Privett – Trenton – $60,000

Susan Barker Buchanan, Barbara Barker Johnson, Mary Wallace Kownacki and Joseph Marion Barker to Henry Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch – Trenton – $4,000

Branch Banking and Trust Company to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Humboldt

Robert H. Jenkins to Audrey N. Freeman – Milan – $1,250

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Cesar A. Cardona and wife, Tayde Pulgarin – Trenton – $24,500

Angela Newbill, as Executrix of the Estate of Leroy Porter, to John E. Smith – Milan – $34,500

B&N Partnership to Bob Wilson – Trenton – $40,000

Joshua Bryant to Ryan A. Mays – Medina – $149,900

Mary J. Nix, f/k/a Mary J. Keen, Frankie S. Keen and Marty R. Keen to Freddie Gene Stewart – Bradford – $13,000

James H. Taylor and wife, Delois S. Taylor to John E. Smith – Milan – $32,500

Michael K. Young and wife, Karen F. Young to Darren Green and wife, Isabell Green – Trenton – $25,000