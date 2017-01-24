Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Steven Arnold – resisting arrest
Michael Scudder – simple possession of Schedule II
Robert Bunn II – prevent/obstruction of process
Amber Coker – simple possession of Schedule II
Anita Shivers – best interest plea – assault
Marcus Smith – attempt sexual offender registration form violation
Teresa Smith – assault
Yalanda Rucker – theft under $500
Billy Thomas Jr. – driving without DL
Jesse Patrick III – vandalism
Gerry Pitts – driving on revoked DL with priors, evading
Ronald Bills – joyriding
Chariot Knowles – DUI
Terrance Pirtle – driving on revoked DL
James Gowan – driving without DL
Kelsey Hunt – driving on revoked DL
Richelle Bold – simple possession of Schedule VI
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 16, 2017 through January 22, 2017:
Green, Daniel Nicholas, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2017, Main Street and 22nd Avenue; Charges: simple possession, failure to dim lights. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Lloyd, Zaccheaus Raymon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2017, 8th Avenue and Brown Street; Charges: felony evading arrest, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Patrick, Markettus Lamar, 44, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2017, Highway 45 at the airport; Charges: simple possession, window, tinted, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Price, Alicia Simone, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2017, Main Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Priser, Teddy Gene, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2017, 615 N. 21st Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.
Seratt, James Alton, 34, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2017, Walmart; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.
Spinks, Quantavious Deshawn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2017, 515 Vinde Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.
Watson, Cornelius Manwells, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2017, high school basketball game; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made January 15 through January 22, 2017.
Zachary Winchester, w/m, 24 – domestic assault
Gregory Hill, b/m, 32 – tampering with evidence, driving on revoked license, violation of broken light law, financial responsibility compliance
Jodie Piggott, w/f, 37 – capias
Eric McGhee, b/m, 24 – domestic assault
Dallas Davidson, w/m, 21 – capias
Carrie Sansing, w/f, 42 – capias
Gerald Samples, w/m, 50 – aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, child abuse, driving on revoked license
Brandy Kilburn, w/f, 21 – attachment
Natalie Greer, w/f, 31 – attachment
Mark Bailey, w/m, 45 – Violation of bad check law
Samuel Rodgers, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license, driving uninsured, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway
Mekeisha Roach, w/f, 30 – possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Timothy Martin, w/m, 39 – aggravated assault
James Loper, w/m, 52 – driving on revoked license
Kevin Johnson, b/m, 46 – theft of property
James Johnstone, w/m, 47 – driving under the influence
Jeffrey Cunningham, w/m, 32 – attachment parole violation
Lindsay Scholz, w/f, 32 – possession of methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia
Lekita Martin, b/f, 23 – aggravated assault reckless endangerment
Stephen Farrow, w/m, 36 – driving on revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kim Piercey, w/f, 45 – aggravated domestic assault
Jessica Milligan, w/f, 27 – aggravated child abuse and neglect, driving under the influence, child restraint law
Terry Kelly, b/m, 50 – public intoxication
Jennifer Jordan, w/f, 29 – driving under the influence violation of implied consent law
Charles Eddlemon, w/m, 30 – driving under the influence, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment
Adria Depriest, w/f, 21 – domestic assault
Tavis Bryson, b/m, 22 – domestic assault
Divorces
Dana K. Byrk vs Justin D. Byrk
Real Estate Transfers
Michael B. Presson and Jeff Baker to Marvin D. Richards and wife, Heather L. Richards –Medina – $214,900
Olivia Elise Baker to Krystal L. Privett – Trenton – $60,000
Susan Barker Buchanan, Barbara Barker Johnson, Mary Wallace Kownacki and Joseph Marion Barker to Henry Burch and wife, Regina L. Burch – Trenton – $4,000
Branch Banking and Trust Company to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Humboldt
Robert H. Jenkins to Audrey N. Freeman – Milan – $1,250
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Cesar A. Cardona and wife, Tayde Pulgarin – Trenton – $24,500
Angela Newbill, as Executrix of the Estate of Leroy Porter, to John E. Smith – Milan – $34,500
B&N Partnership to Bob Wilson – Trenton – $40,000
Joshua Bryant to Ryan A. Mays – Medina – $149,900
Mary J. Nix, f/k/a Mary J. Keen, Frankie S. Keen and Marty R. Keen to Freddie Gene Stewart – Bradford – $13,000
James H. Taylor and wife, Delois S. Taylor to John E. Smith – Milan – $32,500
Michael K. Young and wife, Karen F. Young to Darren Green and wife, Isabell Green – Trenton – $25,000