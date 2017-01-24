Roy Talmadge Crocker of Trezevant, Tenn. was in the care of Medina Funeral Home. The family held a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, January 21, 2017, from 12 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.

Mr. Crocker was born November 30, 1946 in Pargood, Ark. and departed this life January 16, 2017 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a certified master mechanic, working as the service manager of General Motors. He loved woodworking and was an avid motor sports fan. Mr. Crocker played minor league baseball. He loved his family and especially loved his grandchildren.

Mr. Crocker was preceded in death by his father, G.A. Crocker; and his brother, Darryl Crocker.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Crocker; children, Kellan Crocker, Stephen (Jennifer) Vinson, Ashley (Bradley Tomlin) Vinson, Justin (Kim) Crocker and Jennifer (Tyler) Murphy; mother, Maxine Crocker Martin; and grandchildren, Gabi Vinson, Gunner Vinson, Katelyn Crocker, Jacob Crocker, Anderson Murphy and Jagger Tomlin.

