Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Ann Brauss, 80, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel in Humboldt with Mark Brauss and Greg Kain officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Brauss passed away on Monday, January 23 at Northbrooke Health Care and Rehab Center in Jackson.

She was a member of the Central Ave. Christian Church for 41 years where she also served as the church secretary. She was a retired secretary and accountant for ABB and the YMCA.

Mrs. Brauss was preceded by her husband, Norman Brauss.

She is survived by three sons, Mark Brauss (Donna) of St. Louis, Mo., Kevin Brauss (Linda) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Chris Brauss (Sherri) of Jackson, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Matt Brauss of St. Louis, Jason Brauss (Kate) of St. Louis, Darryl Brauss (Amanda) of Greenville, S.C., Brian Brauss (Courtney) of Old Hickory, Tenn., Leslie Brauss of Pigeon Forge, TN, Daron Brauss of Chattanooga, Tenn., Ben Brauss of Jackson, Eli Brauss of Jackson, and Sarah Beth Brauss of Jackson; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Brauss of St. Louis, William Brauss of St. Louis, Blake Brauss of St. Louis, Mia Brauss of Old Hickory, Paxton Brauss of Old Hickory and Ellie Brauss of Old Hickory.