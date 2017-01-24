James Everett (J.E.) Sowell Jr.

Funeral services for J.E. Sowell Jr. were held at First Baptist Church, Humboldt, on Saturday, January 21, with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt. The family received friends at First Baptist Church, Humboldt, from 1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, January 21, preceding the funeral service at 3 p.m.

Mr. Sowell was born in Yorkville, Tenn. on January 14, 1924, the son of the late James Everett Sowell Sr. and Lou Vernie Britton Sowell. He was a salesman with Schulze & Burch Biscuit Company for 35 years, and also worked for the Milan Army Ammunition plant and George A. Smith & Sons funeral services in later years. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt, Calvary Baptist in Jackson, and First Baptist Church of Humboldt, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and choir member. His love of gardening made his home of 41 years in Humboldt a great source of pride for him.

He is survived by one son, Steve Sowell (Judy) of Tylertown, Miss.; two daughters, Ellen Chester (Damon) of Selmer, Tenn. and Vicky Feller (Tim) of Humboldt, Tenn. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Sowell was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rita Maxine Walker Sowell; Sara Dunagan Sowell and Margaret Ann Sowell; one brother; and eight sisters.

Pallbearers to serve were Stephen Sowell, Eric Chester, Tim Feller, Dewyatt Ganus, Ethan Ganus, Nathan Ganus, Zachary Feller and Luke Sowell.