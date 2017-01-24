DAR presents gifts to schools

Members of the Clement-Scott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a community service project deisgnated for Humboldt City Schools. They presented protraits of the United State’s first President, George Washington, to all three schools in Humboldt.

Local DAR members Peggy Tacker, Wilma Hundley, Nancy Crenshaw, Mary Ann Schilling, Doris Neal and Jean Welch visited Humboldt schools, Stigall Primary School, East Elementary School and Humboldt Jr. and Sr. High School, to personally present the portraits to the schools’ representatives.

The first national “Thanksgiving Day’ was originally created by George Washington, father of our country, as a way of giving thanks for the Constitution.

Our Constitution was written in 1787 to protest every American from abuse or power by government. The U. S. Constitution is the oldest constitution still in active use in the world today.