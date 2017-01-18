License plate bill seeks to add U.S. motto

Rep. Sanderson serves on the Transportation Committee

and chairs the State Government Committee.

‘In God We Trust’ legislation filed by Kenton lawmaker

State Rep. Bill Sanderson filed a bill last week requiring new state license plates to include the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

“It’s our national motto and it’s already on our currency. It’s appropriate. Folks who want to say it on their plates will have that opportunity,” said the Kenton Republican, now in his fourth term of office.

Sanderson said the bill would give motorists an option to get the license but not require it. Nineteen other states have already added the motto to their plates. State attorney generals say the motto doesn’t cross the church and state separation clause.

“Not all our founding fathers were Christian but they were God-fearing people,” Sanderson added.

When the Department of Revenue issues new license plates, it would have the phrase on it. If a resident wants a new plate, it would have it on it. But if residents don’t want it, they have the option of keeping their old plates, Sanderson said. The Department of Revenue orders plates as needed. Current plates have the green mountain theme.

The Tennessee House of Representatives convenes in session Jan. 30. The bill should begin its progression about two weeks after that and if successful, move into committee. Sanderson’s plan calls for the change in licenses to begin July 1, 2017.

Gas tax discussion

Sanderson says he is curious to see Governor Bill Haslam’s gas tax increase proposal that will be introduced during the upcoming State of the State address. The plan is to designate gas tax funds to transportation for state road improvements.

There is talk of making the gas tax increase revenue-neutral by reducing grocery taxes at the same time. Sanderson says he doesn’t favor that plan.

“Gas tax should be specific for use in the road fund,” the representative said.

The state has a $1 billion surplus in the general fund, which is used to fund education and child services, etc.

Rep. Sanderson was last week re-appointed to the transportation committee. He was also re-appointed to and will be chairman of the state government committee.