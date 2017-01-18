Hughey, Blackburn join Dyer city board

FAMILY MOMENT – Joining newly sworn in Dyer Mayor Chris Younger are (from left) his mother Kay Sims, grandmother Una Barron and his wife Crystal Younger. (photo by J.D. Pinkerton.)

by J.D. Pinkerton

Dyer leaders were sworn into office Monday night as two new alderpersons and the three others including the mayor officially took office.

The group repeated the oath of allegiance and were sworn in by City Recorder Nathan Reed.

New Dyer city board members Jennifer Hughey and Craig Blackburn are replacing outgoing alderpersons Judy Baker and Belinda Oliver. Re-elected board members are Michael Barron and Tom Mikkelsen, and also Mayor Chris Younger. The term goes through Dec. 31, 2020.

Alderman Ray Carroll was appointed as vice mayor. Carroll was sworn in for the term limit of Jan 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Billy Barron stays on as the city attorney.

Scott Speer has resigned from the fire department citing time constraints. The board voted and accepted his resignation.

Street department supervisor Steve Tucker reported a city tractor being repaired at the John Deere place needs a hydraulic pump. The least amount of cost will be $2,000 after-market; if they went with a John Deere pump, it would be well over $3,000. The mayor asked if the after market price will be as good as a new John Deere item. The tractor is a 1987 model and it was suggested not to put too much money in an old tractor. $2,500 was allotted for the pump.

Nathan Reed reported that city stickers are on sale now. The mayor added that a vehicle without a city sticker is considered an abandoned vehicle.

Randy Gregory with Dyer Water and Sewer reported a gear box had gone down. They had two bearings down in the box and the other bearings were questionable. They located some bearings and seals where they could put it back together for a cost of approximately $1,500. There will be an unknown cost in shipping fees. Also $150-$200 cost in pressing the new bearings and pressing the old ones out.

Michael Barron commended Gregory for saving the city money. Mikkelsen asked Gregory if he had gotten costs on the two actuators discussed at the last board meeting. Gregory said the company will let Dyer have the actuators on a six month trial basis. If they don’t like them at the end of six months they can turn them back in at no cost. If they want them though, the overall cost would be $5,250.

Carroll reported that he would like the city to send municipal clerk Ashlee Starkey to school so she can be CMFO certified. He also suggested Teresa Sturdivant be paid $10 per hour retroactive to October 31st following up her three month review.

Aldermen unanimously approved the 2nd reading of an ordinance that will increase board member pay to $100 per meeting and $25 per committee meeting. The new pay rate goes into effect in January, 2021.

Also approved were purchases of $1,605 for city stickers and $1,499 for the gear box repairs.

Mayor Younger discussed a house on Lee Street; he has been contacted by several people and church members. He asked that Bill Barron address the house and its related problems.

It’s the property located in front of the First Baptist Church. The house is now owned by a group of siblings and other family members after the homeowner died. The church wanted to buy the property but they won’t buy it without a clear title. Barron went on to say that the best way would be to sell out the shares of the house by partition. Some believe the house is livable but Barron said it’s not. The roof is falling in as well as the chimney.

Younger said something needs to be done and soon before someone gets hurt. Richard Reed asked if the city couldn’t take the property by having it condemned. Barron said the only clear way to do it is via the nuisance statute. City recorder Reed suggested they bring in county building inspector Ricky Bailey to see what he can do.

Younger announced that the city currently owns a house on Main Street. He wants to give the house to the fire department for training before it gets torn down. A motion was also approved to give the police department opportunity to use it as well for training.

Another city-owned house on Oak Street is in bad disrepair and the mayor suggested that it also be torn down.

It was approved by vote for it to be torn down with some dumpsters to be moved out there to it.