Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jimmy Taylor Jr. – unlawful possession of a weapon
Carlos Hunt – driving on suspended DL with priors
Ashley Adams – theft under $500
Casey Johnson – domestic assault
Desmond Stewart – simple possession of Schedule VI
Camela Sturdivant – possession of Schedule VI
Thomas Hastings – domestic assault
Barry King – domestic assault
Reggie Dowell – domestic assault
Michael Newbill Jr. – evading, domestic assault
Nicholas Graves – simple possession of Schedule VI
LaKesha Lewis – resisting arrest
Jessica Kapp – simple possession of Schedule VI
Gregory Hills – falsify drug test possession
Corey Payne – public intoxication
Civil
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Stanley D. Blair
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC as succissor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Tameka A. Morgan
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to OneMain Financial Inc.
Comsumers Insurance USA vs George Donald
TD Bank USA n/a as successor in interest to Target National Bank c/o Target Corp Services vs Jill M. Betts aka Jill Marie Betts aka Jill M. Flowers
Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Thomas W. Cunningham
Discover Bank vs Steven W. Canada
Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Anna Chapman
Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Anna M. Chapman
Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Laura L. McCoy
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Michelle Kee
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Cynthia Solberg
Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Phyllis D. Dunlap
Dyersburg Regional Medical Center vs Crystal D. Christopher
David Porter vs Teresa Wardlow
Annie Wise vs Jerry Office and Dorian Wright
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 9, 2017 through January 15, 2017:
Arnold, Steven Clint, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2017, Regal Inn; Charges: assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Boykin, Steve Allen, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/12/2017, 350 Westside Drive; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Coffman, Jeffrey Don, 50, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Halstead, Crystal Nicole, 26, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2017, 1031 Highway 152 West; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.
Lewis, Lakesha Shanta, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2017, 1501 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Mallard, Martin Lee, 52, of Henderson; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2017, Highway 45 South at Airport; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Mosby, Melissa Kay, 48, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2017, 12th Avenue and Brown Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law, violation of implied consent law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Reed, Jillian Nicole, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2017, Deerfield Inn, room 209; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Real Estate Transfers
Jim G. Taylor to Charlotte Harrington – Bradford – $7.000
Michael B. Neal to Miranda Michelle Baskette – Milan – $121,000
Jason L. Webb and Amanda Webb to Swindle Properties, LP. – Medina – $25,100
Irene Butler to Garrett Downing – Humboldt – $15,000
Barbara Graves to Reynard Eratosthenes Buchanan, Sr. and wife, Adria Buchanan – Humboldt – $130,000
Karen Marie Cupples to Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie H. Alexander – Medina – $117,000
James B. Mills, DDS and wife, Deborah B. Mills to Edward G. Vaughan – Milan – $80,000
Charles E. “Chuck” Ferrell to Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert – Milan – $95,000
Scotty Gilbert and Helen Gilbert to Bill Whoberry – Bradford – $26,500
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Alana Parrish Humboldt – $19,200
Charles Hughes and wife, Marla Hughes to Orien Mark Helmrich and Pamela Gray Boland – Trenton – $450,000
William E. Hibbit, a/k/a William E. Hibbit, Sr., by Sherol Sebring-Jones Conservator, by and through Northwest Tennessee Development District Public Guardianship Program to John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca Fisher – Milan – $27,000
John Jay Farrar and wife, Julie R. Farrar to Wesli Spencer Gray – Milan – $85,500
Leslie F. Anderson and husband, Richard Anderson to John M. Cordle – Trenton – $48,000
Marvin D. Richards and wife, Heather L. Richards to Amber N. Browning – Medina – $164,900
Lana Ruth Corban to Jackson House Buyer, LLC – Humboldt – $5,000
New Way Christian Ministries to Milton Lloyd Poole – Trenton – $200,000
Keith Sawyers and Kasey Sawyers to Monica Jones – Medina – $155,000
Wells Fargo Bank, NA to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan
Mary Routon, f/k/a Mary Alice Dedmon, to Kyle Cox and wife, Samantha Cox – Milan – $125,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert Anthony Sydnor and wife, Tara Nichole Sydnor – Medina – $50,000
Dominic Salvino and wife, Nada Salvino to John C. Warren and Judith A. Warren – Trenton – $8,000
Dominic Salvino and wife, Nada Salvino to Concordia Lutheran Church – Trenton – $122,000
Western Tennessee Properties, LLC to Dominic Salvino and wife, Nada Salvino – Trenton
Marvin E. Alexander to Bill Whoberry – 9th CD of Weakley County and 14th CD of Gibson County – $50,500
Russell H. Vandevelde, III to Lou Ann Cortese and Gary Smith and wife, Edie Smith – 8th CD – $288,000
Corbin Johnson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Gilda P. Murray, Judy Murray and Darrell Murray, to Nathan Andrew Yoder – Rutherford – $25,000
Kevin Rich and wife, Kelly K. Rich to Jeff McCormick and wife, Regina McCormick – Medina – $5,000
Harry Dan Fuller, Sr. and wife, Sara M. Fuller to Anthony W. King – Medina – $212,000
Gary A. Taylor to James H. Benson, Judy L. Benson and Kristy Michelle Garrett, Co-Trustees of the Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust – Humboldt – $1,300,000
Jeff Johnson and Bill Miller to EPSQ, LLC – Humboldt – $47,500
Connie Anne Crossnoe, n/k/a Connie Clanton, to Vanessa J. Lewis – Trenton – $56,000
Vickie Sue Bynum to Roger Edmonds and wife, Rebecca Edmonds – Medina – $43,600
Ryan Knight to Scott Peevyhouse – Milan – $37,000