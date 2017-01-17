Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Jimmy Taylor Jr. – unlawful possession of a weapon

Carlos Hunt – driving on suspended DL with priors

Ashley Adams – theft under $500

Casey Johnson – domestic assault

Desmond Stewart – simple possession of Schedule VI

Camela Sturdivant – possession of Schedule VI

Thomas Hastings – domestic assault

Barry King – domestic assault

Reggie Dowell – domestic assault

Michael Newbill Jr. – evading, domestic assault

Nicholas Graves – simple possession of Schedule VI

LaKesha Lewis – resisting arrest

Jessica Kapp – simple possession of Schedule VI

Gregory Hills – falsify drug test possession

Corey Payne – public intoxication

Civil

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs Stanley D. Blair

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC as succissor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Tameka A. Morgan

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to OneMain Financial Inc.

Comsumers Insurance USA vs George Donald

TD Bank USA n/a as successor in interest to Target National Bank c/o Target Corp Services vs Jill M. Betts aka Jill Marie Betts aka Jill M. Flowers

Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Thomas W. Cunningham

Discover Bank vs Steven W. Canada

Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Anna Chapman

Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Anna M. Chapman

Capital One Bank (USA) n.a. vs Laura L. McCoy

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Michelle Kee

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs Cynthia Solberg

Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Phyllis D. Dunlap

Dyersburg Regional Medical Center vs Crystal D. Christopher

David Porter vs Teresa Wardlow

Annie Wise vs Jerry Office and Dorian Wright

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 9, 2017 through January 15, 2017:

Arnold, Steven Clint, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2017, Regal Inn; Charges: assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Boykin, Steve Allen, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/12/2017, 350 Westside Drive; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Coffman, Jeffrey Don, 50, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Halstead, Crystal Nicole, 26, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2017, 1031 Highway 152 West; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Lewis, Lakesha Shanta, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2017, 1501 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Mallard, Martin Lee, 52, of Henderson; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2017, Highway 45 South at Airport; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Mosby, Melissa Kay, 48, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/14/2017, 12th Avenue and Brown Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation of light law, violation of implied consent law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Reed, Jillian Nicole, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/13/2017, Deerfield Inn, room 209; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Real Estate Transfers

Jim G. Taylor to Charlotte Harrington – Bradford – $7.000

Michael B. Neal to Miranda Michelle Baskette – Milan – $121,000

Jason L. Webb and Amanda Webb to Swindle Properties, LP. – Medina – $25,100

Irene Butler to Garrett Downing – Humboldt – $15,000

Barbara Graves to Reynard Eratosthenes Buchanan, Sr. and wife, Adria Buchanan – Humboldt – $130,000

Karen Marie Cupples to Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie H. Alexander – Medina – $117,000

James B. Mills, DDS and wife, Deborah B. Mills to Edward G. Vaughan – Milan – $80,000

Charles E. “Chuck” Ferrell to Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert – Milan – $95,000

Scotty Gilbert and Helen Gilbert to Bill Whoberry – Bradford – $26,500

Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Alana Parrish Humboldt – $19,200

Charles Hughes and wife, Marla Hughes to Orien Mark Helmrich and Pamela Gray Boland – Trenton – $450,000

William E. Hibbit, a/k/a William E. Hibbit, Sr., by Sherol Sebring-Jones Conservator, by and through Northwest Tennessee Development District Public Guardianship Program to John B. Fisher and wife, Rebecca Fisher – Milan – $27,000

John Jay Farrar and wife, Julie R. Farrar to Wesli Spencer Gray – Milan – $85,500

Leslie F. Anderson and husband, Richard Anderson to John M. Cordle – Trenton – $48,000

Marvin D. Richards and wife, Heather L. Richards to Amber N. Browning – Medina – $164,900

Lana Ruth Corban to Jackson House Buyer, LLC – Humboldt – $5,000

New Way Christian Ministries to Milton Lloyd Poole – Trenton – $200,000

Keith Sawyers and Kasey Sawyers to Monica Jones – Medina – $155,000

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan

Mary Routon, f/k/a Mary Alice Dedmon, to Kyle Cox and wife, Samantha Cox – Milan – $125,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Robert Anthony Sydnor and wife, Tara Nichole Sydnor – Medina – $50,000

Dominic Salvino and wife, Nada Salvino to John C. Warren and Judith A. Warren – Trenton – $8,000

Dominic Salvino and wife, Nada Salvino to Concordia Lutheran Church – Trenton – $122,000

Western Tennessee Properties, LLC to Dominic Salvino and wife, Nada Salvino – Trenton

Marvin E. Alexander to Bill Whoberry – 9th CD of Weakley County and 14th CD of Gibson County – $50,500

Russell H. Vandevelde, III to Lou Ann Cortese and Gary Smith and wife, Edie Smith – 8th CD – $288,000

Corbin Johnson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Gilda P. Murray, Judy Murray and Darrell Murray, to Nathan Andrew Yoder – Rutherford – $25,000

Kevin Rich and wife, Kelly K. Rich to Jeff McCormick and wife, Regina McCormick – Medina – $5,000

Harry Dan Fuller, Sr. and wife, Sara M. Fuller to Anthony W. King – Medina – $212,000

Gary A. Taylor to James H. Benson, Judy L. Benson and Kristy Michelle Garrett, Co-Trustees of the Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust – Humboldt – $1,300,000

Jeff Johnson and Bill Miller to EPSQ, LLC – Humboldt – $47,500

Connie Anne Crossnoe, n/k/a Connie Clanton, to Vanessa J. Lewis – Trenton – $56,000

Vickie Sue Bynum to Roger Edmonds and wife, Rebecca Edmonds – Medina – $43,600

Ryan Knight to Scott Peevyhouse – Milan – $37,000