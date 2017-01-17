Honoring Dr. King

by Kim Forbes

Humboldt celebrated Martin Luther King Day Monday morning. The day began with a march from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church to the Municipal Building on Central Avenue. Marchers carried American flags, sang “We Shall Overcome” and other songs as they proceeded. One vehicle led the parade of children and adults. This automobile was playing recordings of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches.

Dr. Charles Clark, a Humboldtan, welcomed everyone to the Municipal Building for a wreath laying ceremony. After the welcome, he led the group in prayer.

Mayor Marvin Sikes presented a proclamation declaring February 16, 2017 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Humboldt. Sikes said to the youth present and to the adults, “Let today be a launching pad for what you can do for yourself and your community. Don’t just follow a leader. Be a leader.

After the proclamation the marchers continued their journey to the Stigall Center.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born January 15, 1929. He was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968. Dr. King was a leader in the nonviolent civil rights movement.