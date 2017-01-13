Corliss Milan sought by police for Attempted Murder

Milan Police search for Attempted Murder suspect

Milan police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Corliss Milan.

Milan was involved in a shooting last night, January 12, that sent a 21-year-old woman to the Jackson Regional Hospital (Tennova Healthcare) with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Milan will be charged with two counts of Attempted Murder.

If you have any information, please call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.