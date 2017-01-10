Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 26, 2016 through January 8, 2017:

Adams, Ashley Michelle, 27, of Gibson; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2016, Walmart; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct, theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Baumbardner, Toby M., 19, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2016, Kappis parking lot; Charges: underage consumption. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.

Carter, Chad A., 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2016, Kappis parking lot; Charges: underage consumption. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.

Davis, Malion Montreal, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/20/2016, 1602 Elm Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, drug:drug free school zone violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felong. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Johnson, Casey Obrian, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/24/2016, 316 Viking Court Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Johnson, Terraca Keyonia, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2016, 706 McLin Street; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Jones, Deja Katriece, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2016, 8th Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: unauthorized use of auto/joyriding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Lee, Stacy Alexander, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2016, 514 Honeysuckle Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Levingston, James Kenneth, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/24/2016, Etheridge near 10th Avenue; Charges: simple possession, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Mann, Anthony Shane, 42, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2016, 2718 Central Avenue; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

McCoy, John William Jr., 43, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2016, Kuykendall’s; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Mears, Amanda, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2016, 880 McLin Extended; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Moore, Terry Gene, 33, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 12/21/2016, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Davis.

Patrick, 3rd, Jessie James, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/21/2016, 1820 Burrow Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Perry, Roche O’brian, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2016, Penn Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: financial responsibility law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Shepherd, Quinn Gabriel, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/25/2016, 1220 Gibson Wells Road; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.

Thompson, Jerry, 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2016, Walmart; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Boedicker, Timothy Edward, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2017, 9th Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: domestic assault, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Brown, Antonio Lamorries, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2016, highway 45 South at Airport; Charges: driving on a revoke/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Gage, Michael W., 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/26/2016, St. Matthew’s Manor parking lot; Charges: violation of light law, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Harrison, Marquise Jervont, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2017, Front Street; Charges: evading arrest, simple possession, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Davis.

Lewis, Lakesha S, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2017, Front Street; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

Lyons, Kelsey Desiray, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2016, 2333 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Pitts, Gerry Allen, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/31/2016, 1314 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Rodriguez Mario, 25, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2016, Highway 45 and Avondale; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule VI, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Shivers, Anitia Charnea, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/31/2016, 404 N. 14th Avenue; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Shivers, Danesha Jontae, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2017, Front Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Davis.

Stout, James David, 56, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2016, Little General; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Walker, Precious L., 22, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2017, Kitty Kat Lounge; Charges: assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: SRO Davis.

Woodruff, Charles E., 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2017, Kitty Kat Lounge; Charges: disorderly conduct, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Barnett, Jonathan Wayne, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/03/2017, 1413 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: domestic asault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickers0n.

Bridges, Lljoyce Dychelle, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2017, S.O.S. Bar; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Brodgon, Dallas Ray, 30, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2017, 1806 Ferrell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Doyle, Amy Elizabeth, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/03/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Johnson, Terraca Keyonia, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/04/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Moore, Datrilveyon Lamontaz, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/05/2017, 20 W. Maple Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Payne, Corey Lavelle, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/04/2017, 117 S. Main Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Price, Chauncey Demarioe, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/05/2017, 404 Burrow Street; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule Ii. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Scudder, Michael Brandon, 31, of Henderson; Arrest date and location: 01/04/2017, Walmart; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Shelley, Pallario Nathatus, 40, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/02/2017, My Place and 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, following too close. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Siddell, Quincy Robertson, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/02/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated burglary, domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Williams, Mary Elizabeth, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/05/2017, 632 McLin Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substnace. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Yarbrough, Kayla Autumn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/02/2017, 6th Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Kool Treatz & More, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

VFW Post 47890, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Monz City Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Marriage Licenses

Ryan Bradley Russom of Rutherford and Cynthia Sue Sturgill Lamar of Kenton

Charles Heath Hutchinson of Troy and Heidi Leigh Sanford Langley of Troy

Christopher Ryan Carroll of Humboldt and Tiffany Selene Frazier of Humboldt

Divorces

James McCall vs. Debbie L. McCall

William Sorrelle Caton vs. Katherine Ann Caton

Jerald K. Thomas vs. Katrina Lee Thomas

Crystal Renee Lofton vs. William Michael Lofton

Paula June Harris vs. Edwards Dean Harris

Real Estate Transfers

James E. Blankinship and wife, Rachel Ann Blankinship to Anthony Burke and Ashtin Reasons – 18th CD- $10,890

MidFirst Bank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $85,100

Brad Smith and wife, April Smith, f/k/a April Bierbaum, to Samuel E. Dedmon and wife, Patricia Dedmon – Milan – $82,800

Janet Greene, f/k/a Janet Tyner, to Lisa D. Dunphy – Humboldt – $114,500

Leonard J. Larose and wife, Joy H. Larose to Kevin L. Rich and wife, Kelly K. Rich – Humboldt – $315,000

Billy Hickerson and Theresa Easley to Joshua Bell and wife, Brenda Bell – Humboldt – $81,330

Kevin L. Rich to Sarah-Ashley Crowe Medling and husband. Colin Chase Medling – Medina – $135,000

Tommy Sanders and wife, Jennifer Sanders to Frank Reed – 8th CD – $500

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Kevin Maughan Pond – Trenton – $31,900

W.H. Parks and wife, Carolyn S. Parks to Hamilton Parks – 15th CD of Dyer County and 24th CD of Gibson County

Whirlpool Realty Corporation to Phoenix JCR Milan Industrial Investors, LLC – Milan – $5,150,000

Collin P. Miller to Michael Brad Presson – Medina – $15,000

Jeff Keathley, Todd Keathley, Jason Keathley, Thomas W. Farrow and Stephen Jock Farrow to Duane A. Moore and wife, Sharon L. Moore – 12th CD – $85,000

Mark C. Moore and Sarah Michelle Scott, Co-Trustees of the Sarah C. Moore Irrevocable Trust, to Michael Beavers and wife, Chelsey Beavers – Trenton – $151,500

Brenda Teague, Carol Shanklin and Pamela Penn to Bradley Shanklin and wife, Maigon Shanklin – Dyer – $125,000

Walter Herbert Steed to Carway, LLC – Humboldt – $30,000

Mildred Florine Tidwell, by Harold Tharp, her Attorney-in-Fact, to Mark Butler – Humboldt – $21,800

David Bunney and wife, Karla Bunney to James Patrick Powell and wife, Stephanie Powell – Humboldt – $345,900

Scott Zimmerman and wife, Carolyn Zimmerman to Chris L. Cooper, Chris L. Cooper as Custodian for Sara Cooper and Hannah Cooper – Trenton – $1,000,000

Building Permits

Paul Jason Cross, 137 Vaughn’s Grove Road, Trenton

Bob Wilson, 514 Owl Street, Trenton

Bob Wilson, 413, Church Street, Trenton