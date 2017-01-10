Pioneers beat Bradford Red Devils in overtime

LONDON PASSES – Gibson County’s Josh London passes to an open teammate for two points during Tuesday’s game. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Pioneers won 48 to 44 in overtime against the Bradford Red Devils for a district win last week.

Both teams open up the game little sluggish. The Red Devils took a 7 to 2 lead at the midway point in the quarter behind a pull up jumper by Marquez Pirtle, and Phenix Street making a 3-pointer and a basket. Pioneer Mac Hicks and Tyner Hughes made back-to-back baskets

For more of the story subscribe to the Online Edition of the Tri-City Reporter.