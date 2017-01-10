Rutherford – Mrs. Patricia Lynn Hall, 49 of Rutherford, Tennessee, passed away from this life on January 1, 2017, at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Hall were conducted on Friday, January 6, 2017, in the Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Rutherford with Bro. Randy Crews officiating. Interment followed in Rutherford Cemetery in Rutherford.

Patricia Lynn Hall was born October 14, 1967 in Humboldt, Tennessee; the daughter of Jerry Lynn and Brenda Aldridge Tucker. She was a loving mother and homemaker, and Baptist by faith.

Patricia Lynn Hall is survived by her husband Greg Hall; one son Trent Tucker; three daughters, Kimbra Ratlif, Leslie Hall, and Frankie Hall; one granddaughter, Ava Tucker; her mother, Brenda Tucker; and one brother, Tony Tucker. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Lynn Tucker.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patricia Lynn Hall.