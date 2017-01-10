Funeral services for Ms. Marion Leverne Whitman, 72, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2016 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Ms. Whitman, a homemaker and member of Avondale Baptist Church, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Regional Hospital in Jackson.

She is survived by three sons, Terry Wilkerson of Memphis, Tenn., Chuck Wilkerson of Jackson, Tenn. and Bobby Joe Pickard Jr. of Humboldt, Tenn.; three sisters, Barbara Brown of Humboldt, Francis Crews and Betty Pounds, both of Alamo, Tenn.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.