Kenton – Mrs. Dorothy Faye Cooper, 87 of Kenton, passed away from this life on January 5, 2017, at Northbrooke Health Care and Rehab Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Cooper were conducted on Saturday, January 7, 2017, in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Kenton. Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, in Kenton.

She was born July 22, 1929 in Weakley County; the daughter of the late Robert C. Lora Wren McDermott. She was a seamstress at Kellwood.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Campbell, Clayburn (Ann) Cooper, Shirley (Jack) Johnson, Barbara (Jimmy) Rainey; son in law, Mickey Sims; grandchildren, Tammye Francis, Hollye Jerrell, John Campbell, Deanna Reed, Laura Long, Casey Hugueley, Corey Johnson, Mashelle Cantrell, Trent Sims, Amanda Wood, Josh Rainey; great grandchildren, Jessica Laporte, Aja Francis, Brennan Hurst, Kailey Campbell, Olivia Campbell, Cason Campbell, Whitney Reed, Emily Long, Addison Hugueley, Amy Hugueley, Avery Moody, Rylee Moody, Mason Moody, Tanna Johnson, Audrey Johnson, Lee McClure, Jackson Cantrell, Will Cantrell, Evyn Cantrell, Alexandria Wood, Noah Wood; great great- grandchildren, Byrce Hurst, and Atticus Pugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Cooper; daughter, June Sims; and grandson, Greg Campbell.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Faye Cooper.