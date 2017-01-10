Nashville – Dorothy DeBow McClure, daughter of Samuel Caruthers and Emma Spiller DeBow, passed away December 13, 2016 at the age of 98 years. After attending schools in Union City, TN and UT Martin Junior College, she graduated from UT Knoxville. She worked for the Gibson County Extension Service for 3 years before marrying Ewell McClure. The couple owned the Dyer Ben Franklin Store for 37 years, 23 of which Dot operated it alone following Ewell’s death in 1962.

In 2004 she moved to Nashville to be near her daughter Jean’s family and resided in the Cloister Community at St. Henry Catholic Church.

Dorothy was an active member of the First Methodist Church in Dyer and numerous civic organizations and clubs. She joined Belle Meade Methodist after moving to Nashville.

She is remembered for her giving, loving and positive influence on those she met.She is survived by her daughter Jean Weaver, son John McClure (Linda Sayler), grandchildren Laura Weaver (David Richardson) and Scott Weaver and great-granddaughter Charlotte Dorothy Richardson.

A memorial service will be scheduled in Dyer, at a later time followed by burial in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Dyer United Methodist Church, Alive Hospice or a charity of your choice.