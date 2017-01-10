Dyer – Mr. Billy Ray Jones, 83 of Dyer, passed away from this life on Friday, December 23, 2016, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Jones were conducted on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Dyer, with Bro. Anthony Williams, Bro. Stephen Powell, Bro. Tony Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Dyer, Tennessee. Pallbearers are Roger Worrell, Robert Watson, Marshall Moss, Jerry Maxwell, Dr. Bob McAlexander, and John McCollum.

Mr. Jones was born February 10, 1933 in Gibson Co. Tennessee; the son of the late Grady and Mary Foust Jones. Mr. Jones was a retired Systems Technician for AT&T, and Bellsouth, and former owner of Jones Telecommunications Inc., and a member of the Dyer Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, June Smith Jones; one daughter, Debbie Williams and husband Anthony; one son, Tony Jones and wife Dawn; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Jones and Gene Jones; one sister, Shirley Brown. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joyce Koonce.

