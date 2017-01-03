Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Elizabeth Simmons, age 92, were held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 1 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. with Hoyt Wilson officiating.

Mrs. Simmons, a retired teacher, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Annie Brake of Rutherford, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Raymond Brake of Milan, Tenn., Stephen Brake of Colorado Springs, Colo., Chris Carroll of Memphis, Tenn., Rhonda Piercey of Medina, Tenn., Michelle Newell of Montgomery, Ala., Beshka Lessenberry of Glasgow, Ky., Belinda Tobin of Cleveland, Tenn., and Cheyenne Schrader of Glasgow; and 12 great-grandchildren.