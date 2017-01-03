Trash Talk – citizens urged to follow guidelines

We’ve all heard the old saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” time and time again. But there are different types of trash and Humboldt residents need to know the difference when it comes to trash pickup.

Humboldt code enforcer, Jeanna Shellenberger, offers tips to make trash collection easier and offers guidelines of what will or will not be picked up by Republic Services, the trash pickup service contracted with the city of Humboldt. Republic offers three services for Humboldt, trashcan pickup by truck, yard debris with the use of a claw-arm truck and dumpsters. Businesses may contract on their own with other dumpster companies for their waste pickup.

“Citizens may be confused on what Republic Services has to offer and why at times they don’t pick up what you put by the road,” Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger put together a list of what Republic Services cannot pick up: TVs, computer monitors, large appliances, tires, hazardous materials such as paint, stains, varnishes, anti-freeze, batteries, brake fluid, motor oil, chemical strippers, bleach, drain cleaners, insecticides, pesticides, lawn chemicals, lighter fluid, fluorescent or mercury bulbs, propane tanks, propane, kerosene, any gases, pool chemicals, to name the top items. Republic does not pick up leaves, mulch, pine needles, etc. unless material is put in bags.

Brush/limb piles cannot be over 8-feet long or 4-feet wide to prevent jamming the truck compactor. Republic will not pick up anything under power lines, tree limbs, near mail boxes, shrubs, power poles, fences, vehicles, or anything that would prevent pick up. This is to prevent damage to your property.

“Customers of Republic cannot use personal trashcans and must only use the trash cans issued to them,” Shellenberger added. “Any addresses with extra Republic cans will be charged for those cans or the cans will be taken away.”

Personal cans or Non-Republic cans will not be emptied.

Shellenberger also noted that all trash must be bagged. Any loose garbage outside the can is the responsibility of the owner or tenant to clean up.

“Residents cannot bring in trash from another town for pick up,” she added. “Trash cannot be dumped at vacant housing or vacant lots. Trash from a business cannot be taken to the owner’s residence for pick up. There are other solutions such as getting a can or dumpster for that business.”

When someone hires a professional to have tree work done, whether it’s maintenance or cleanup from storms, contractors and tree cutters must take away all materials and not leave for pick up.

“Please note, Republic cannot do a pick up if the service is not paid for. Any items on the property are the owner’s, manager’s or tenant’s responsibility depending if property is a house, duplex or apartment complex,” Shellenberger explained. “The city gets frequent calls on trash pickup requests that have an account with another trash company. The issue must be handled by that company. Currently, Republic is the only service in Humboldt that will pick up bulk.”

Shellenberger offers a few suggestions that will help with pick up.

•Put the trash out the night before or before 6 a.m. the day of pick up.

•Review your current sanitation company to see what options they offer and choose the trash service that best fits the needs of your home or business.

“The city appreciates you keeping the city clean,” Shellenberger said. “All of us will get better results, if we commit to work with each other. Our city is and will become an inspiration for those who reside here, visit here, and move here. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to continue to improve the beauty of our city.”