Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Houston Fisher, 77, of Humboldt, Tenn., were held Friday, December 16, 2016 at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan, Tenn.

Mr. Fisher was a member of the Double Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church near Milan. He was a retired electrician with Heglar Heating and Cooling.

Surviving family are his wife, Mary Sue Fisher of Humboldt; daughter, Deborah Selph of Medina, Tenn.; brother, H.B. Fisher (Helen) of Humboldt; and grandson, Dylan Selph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Houston and Sybil Clifford Fisher; and a son, Randy Fisher.

Memorials may be directed to the Double Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to the Disabled American Veterans Association.