Graveside services for Mrs. Janie Darnell. 92, were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. with Greg Cain officiating. Visitation with the family was held Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt.

Mrs. Darnell, a homemaker and member of Central Avenue Christian Church, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leldon Darnell; and her parents, Frazier and Ollie (Arnold) Reasons.

Mrs. Darnell is survived by a son, Gerald Darnell and wife Carol Ann of Lake Mary, Fla.; two grandchildren, Stephanie Solan and husband Kevin of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Caroline Darnell of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a greatgrandson, Billy Sloan of Hendersonville; two nieces, Karla Summford and Cheri Miller; and a nephew, Rusty McNair.