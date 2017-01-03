Mrs. Betty Louise Welch Boggan, 77, of Grand Valley Lakes in Saulsbury, Tenn., passed away Sunday evening, December 25, 2016, at Millington Health Care in Millington, Tenn.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar. Visitation was held before the service starting at 11 a.m. and burial followed the service at Ussery Cemetery in Grand Valley Lakes.

A native of Humboldt, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late John Doyle Welch Sr. and Edna Christine Barger Welch. A 1957 graduate of Gibson High School, she married Wallace “Doe” Boggan on Saturday, October 5 of that same year. They were married 44 years at the time of his death on January 2, 2002. She was also preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn McMillan.

Mrs. Boggan was a long-time employee of the National Bank of Commerce working as a cotton clerk and retiring after 30 years with the bank. She also worked for almost six years with Jack’s Nursery in Bolivar. She was a member of the West Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, tending and caring for her plants, spending time with her grandchildren and her church family. She had lived in the Grand Valley Lakes community of Hardeman County for over 20 years.

She is survived by a son, Gerald Boggan of Millington; a sister, Doris Crider of Milan, Tenn.; two brothers, John Doyle Welch Jr. (Beverly) of Oakland, Tenn. and Gene Larry Welch of Humboldt; four grandchildren, Lauren Benson, and Gary, Gregory and Marci Boggan; and three great-grandchildren, Laney Rae, Haden and Tanner Benson.

Memorials may be sent to the West Memorial Baptist Church, 6230 Saulsbury Rd; Saulsbury, TN 38067.