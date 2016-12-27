From WW II until today

by April G. Jackson

It began after World War II ended. Several men, former soldiers, organized a small effort to give local families Christmas baskets.

Dyer Goodwill grew from that effort more than 60 years ago and thrives today each Christmastime. The group is based on two basics: local donations and local volunteers.

Walton ‘Sam’ Thompson has been a part of the effort since the 1960s when Rex Mercer asked him to help. In the late 80s, James McBroom asked Thompson to take his place at the lead of the group. Thompson is now 74 years old and is “stepping back” from the lead but still on board to help, he says.

“As this year’s program wraps up, I am officially stepping back on some of the responsibilities for the Dyer Goodwill, and next year, David McEwen will take on more responsibilities as we transition,” said Thompson. “(McEwen) has worked with me this year learning the process and details, and has volunteered in this program for some time. As the one who handed this program on to me believed, I also believe David will put his heart and best effort into the Dyer Goodwill program. This year’s turnout was exceptional, and we hope to see continued community support.”

Thompson was quite encouraged by the donations and the volunteers this year.

Many community minded citizens of Dyer came to the pack-out Saturday and delivery on Sunday.

“We probably had more help than we have had in several years. It was also wonderful to see several young people helping this year,” said Thompson. “It has been a joy for me to be a small part of working with this program for so many years.”

Each week, the Tri-City Reporter tries to help promote the Dyer Goodwill and the Rutherford Cheer program, a similar effort there.

Those who have contributed this week to Dyer Goodwill are Raymond and Christine McCurdy, $100; Fairview Baptist Church, $125; New Hope Baptist Church, $250, for a total of $475.

The list of those who Thompson thanks goes on and on.

•Dyer Fire Dept. for the use of the facility to pack out and store the food

•Bob McCurdy for the use of a truck and one of his drivers for transporting the food from Food Rite to the fire department

•Food Rite for ordering the food and supplies for this event.

•Dyer School students and staff for the numerous food items collected.

•Those who made monetary contributions toward this program

•Bro. Tony Smith and his wife, Jill, for coming. Bro. Tony is the pastor of the Dyer Cumberland Presbyterian Church and said a prayer for the families to whom boxes and baskets were delivered.

“Thank you to all who have helped in any way to make the Dyer Goodwill program such a success this Christmas season and the many decades of Christmases past. These boxes and baskets and the simple act of working together for a greater purpose is a true joy and honor to be a part of,” Thompson said.

Happy New Year, and may God bless you.