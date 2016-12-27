Farewell 2016

Take a journey back through 2016

The year 2016 had its ups and downs, but overall was a good year for Humboldt. Here’s an overview of headlines and news stories from the pages of the Humboldt Chronicle.

The year began on a sad note. Two days prior to the New Year, Humboldt’s own Doug Atkins passed away. The NFL Hall of Famer, UT Vols standout and Humboldt High School state champion was laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery on January 2.

In February, John Hale was named honoree of the 79th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. On the 15th, Humboldt celebrated her 150th birthday.

As March blew in, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton won their respective Presidential Primary elections.

The Humboldt School Board approved a $4.5 million school renovation project.

The city of Humboldt secured a $3.85 million loan for the school system and Humboldt City Schools will make the annual payment on the note.

Greg McFadden and Ola Mae Mathis were voted Mr. and Miss Gibson County in the Chronicle’s Best of the Best contest.

April saw the mayor’s office move from the Municipal Building to downtown Humboldt on Main Street.

Legendary basketball coach Dale Brown was in the headlines as keynote speaker of the Humboldt High School Athletics Banquet in early May.

The Mass Band consisting of all five Gibson County high school bands, and the world famous Clydesdales were highlights of the Strawberry Festival Grand Floats Parade.

John Thomas Dement, a resident at Tennessee State Veterans Home celebrated his 97th birthday. Dement is the oldest Gibson County veteran who served in World War II.

Alderman Don Graves was charged with violation of an order of protection by a Madison County woman.

In June, the Gibson County Industrial Park received almost $900,000 in grants for improvements.

After 17 years, a settlement between Humboldt and Three Way was finalized. In 1999 Humboldt challenged the validity of Three Way’s incorporation as a city.

Construction of the new hanger at Humboldt Municipal Airport was underway.

As summer hit, the red-hot Humboldt Babe Ruth all-stars qualified for the state tournament in July.

Humboldt was awarded almost $750,000 grant for phase 3 downtown enhancement project.

Humboldt’s Kimbrough Dunlap III was named president of University of Tennessee Alumni Association.

As August rolled in, WTSF President Ashley Culpepper announced his sister, Melissa Swingler, would be festival general chairman.

Curtis Halford won the Republican nomination as State Representative.

Dominique Williams, the gunman who shot Janeice Frisbee in a kidnapping and attempted bank robbery, pled guilty to Federal charges.

In September, East Elementary School principal, Charlotte Shivley, was announced as one of the finalist for Principal of the Year in Tennessee.

Humboldt Police Department added a new officer, Roxie, a 2-year-old German shepherd drug dog. K-9 Officer Charles Cox is her handler.

The annual Chamber of Commerce banquet had a new twist and was held smack-dab in the middle of Main Street in downtown Humboldt.

Charles Allison pled guilty to sexual assault.

Homecoming festivities were renewed in October for Humboldt High School that included a parade, bonfire and daily events during at school.

Former Gibson County sheriff, Chuck Arnold, pled guilty to 23 felony charges stemming from a TBI investigation in 2015. Arnold was sentenced to 10 years probation and ordered to pay $8,500 restitution back to the county.

Election returns for November elections were tabulated. President Elect Donald Trump received 70-percent of the vote from Gibson Countians. David Kustoff also garnered 70-percent for the county votes as 8th Congressional District representative. State Senator John Stevens and State Representative Curtis Halford won their bids for re-election, both ran unopposed with no Democrat contenders. Medina Mayor Vance Coleman won his bid for re-election as did Gibson Mayor Tony Black. About 60-percent of Humboldt voters chose to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores.

Former Gibson County sheriff and county mayor, Joe Shephard, passed away November 7.

Humboldt High School senior, Jose Chavez, won first place in digital art at the State Beta Club Convention and will compete at the Nationals in Orlando, Fla. next June.

In December, after months and months of postponing a vote, Dr. Versie Hamlett was offered and accepted a 3-year contract extension that runs through June 2020 as superintendent of Humboldt City Schools.

Alderman Don Graves was in the news once again for facing three charges after an incident at the Humboldt Police Department.

In Humboldt, 2016 saw many notable deaths. Some of those included Jean Guy on January 6, Alice Adams Jackson on January 9, attorney Jere Albright on February 3, Rege Luckey on March 18, Rufus “Bub” McLemore on April 13, former Alderman James Chester on May 9, Sir Peter Howard on July 2, Relay for Life honoree Pauletta Kilzer on September 7, long-time Chronicle staffer Beverly Ward on October 12, Herbert Schilling Jr. on October 23, city inspector James Longmire on October 24, B.J. Jones on November 8 and Bob Duvall on November 18. These wonderful Humboldtans will be sorely missed.