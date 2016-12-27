Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Smith, 103, were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Little officiating.

Mrs. Smith passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Humboldt Nursing Home.

She was born in Gibson County, Tenn. to the late William Penn and Fannie Prince Chatham. Mrs. Smith was a member of First Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irby B. Smith; brother, Russell Chatham; and sister, Mary Blackmon.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters, Alecia Craig and Linda Hawks; grandchildren, Suzanne Craig and Stephanie Hawks Roberts; and three great-grandchildren.

Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home handled the arrangements.