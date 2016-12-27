Tip leads to arrest of pot supplier

Observant driver helps nab drug supplier

Man arrested with 10 pounds of pot

By Logan Watson

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve are the busiest days of the year for shippers like UPS and FedEx, and there are few things more infuriating than having a package that you’ve been waiting on stolen off your doorstep before you can make it home.

A concerned driver on Highway 152 thought he saw just that, and inadvertently helped the West Tennessee Drug Task Force stop approximately 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana from reaching the streets.

The driver, who has not been identified, told officers that they saw what might have been a white male stealing a package off the front doorstep of a home, then run into a nearby wooded creek. Deputies from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Humboldt and Medina police departments, responded to the scene, where they eventually found Jeremy Puckett hiding in the creek.

At first, the authorities couldn’t locate a package with Puckett, but after calling in the GCSO’s Narcotics K9, the officers discovered a black suitcase hidden in a sinkhole along the bank of the creek. The suitcase was packed with 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages.

Further investigation revealed that Puckett had come from a neighboring house with the suitcase.

“This case would not have been possible without an alert citizen notifying authorities of what they believed to be suspicious activity,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, “nor would it have been possible without the full cooperation of the Humboldt Police Department and Medina Police Department. I can’t say thanks enough to Chief Rob Ellis and Chief Jason Oliver.”

Puckett has been charged with Possession of Schedule VI and Tampering with Evidence. Puckett’s bond has been set at $3,500, with an initial court appearance scheduled for January 4, 2017, in Humboldt General Sessions Court.