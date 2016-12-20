Your right to know!
Court Report
General Sessions
Terry Latch – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jaycent Cox – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest
Eddrick Pewitte – escape
Wesley E. Pezzatta – theft under $500
Jimmie Jones – driving on suspended DL with priors
Karen Van Dolah – domestic assault
Christopher Rogers – driving on suspended DL
Billy J. Reeves – vandalism under $500
Civil
Humboldt General Hospital vs Tanya Kiser
West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Nakita Jennings
Kevin Lewis dba Pro Image Shirts & Signs vs Quang Tran
Joshua Arnold vs Kelsey Lyons
Joshua Arnold vs Michael Green
Jonathan Chapman vs Clarissa Wilson
West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Natasha McLin
Harold Gunn vs Craig Tharp
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 12, 2016 through December 18, 2016:
Graves, Don Robert, 71, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Hunt, Carlos Roshun, 32, of Antioch; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2016, 45 Bypass at Brady Nelson Road; Charges: criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Otts, Franky Shannon, 46, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2016, Central Avenue and Main Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Payne, Corey Lavelle, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/13/2016, 117 S. 7th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.
Pearson, Jasmine Marie, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/16/2016, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Peden, Samuel P., 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2016, Central Avenue and Elliott Street; Charges: financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Stewart, Desmond, 19, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2016, Etheridge Street and 8th Avenue; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Warren, Angela Deviell, 49, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 12/17/2016, Plaza; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Gibson County Sheriff’s report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made December 12 through December 18, 2016.
Amber Camp, w/f, 25 – contempt of court
Marques Brown, b/m, 23 – capias
Daniel Bratcher, w/m, 36 – capias
Jeremy Smith, b/m, 30 – driving under the influence, implied consent law
Corey Payne, b/m, 24 – capias
Timothy Hood, w/m, 32 – attachment
Tamatha Ross, w/f, 47 – capias
Benjamin Peeler, b/m, 28 – aggravated robbery (3 counts)
Thomas Cunningham, w/m, 40 – driving on revoked license
Tabitha Whitney, w/f, 29 – leaving a fire unattended
Carolyn Hughes, w/f, 28 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags
Tiffany George, w/f, 34 – aggravated assault
Raymie Craig, w/m, 42 – attachment, leaving a fire unattended
Robert Allen, w/m, 47 – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kristopher Pickard, w/m, 35 – capias
Douglas Denton, w/m, 38 – domestic assault
Victoria Kimble, b/f, 37 – driving on revoked license, seatbelt violation
Kimberly Stewart, w/f, 51 – domestic assault
Michael Simpson, w/m, 40 – domestic assault
Shannon Price, w/f, 39 – capias
Marriage Licenses
Valdo Willie Gonzales of Milan and Tonya Lynn Dayhuff Jones of Milan
Farris Ian Glover of Trenton and Kristy Mae Webb of Trenton
Steven Allen Coble of Newbern and Kelcey Rae Mabry of Newbern
David Dean Whitney of Bradford and April Danise Gardner Bailey of Greenfield
Jonathan Martin Rimmer of Trenton and Anna Louise John of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Betsy Hill, f/k/a Betsy Ann Brese, to Samuel E. Smith and wife, Lori E. Smith – Milan – $140,000
Bobby Louis Hughes and wife, Betty Hughes to Legacy Construction Group, LLC – Dyer – $22,200
Springleaf Financial Services, Inc. f/k/a American General Financial Services, Inc. to Timothy Faulkner – Dyer – $9,200
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Drew F. Wills – Medina – $232,609
Adam Malanga and wife, Vicky Malanga to Ronald S. Twilla and wife, April N. Shook – Milan – $173,100
William Thomas Golden to Anthony Doyle and wife, Tiffany Doyle Bradford – $134,000
Teresa Lynn Brown to Willie Mae Dick – Trenton – $37,500
Paul Jason Cross to Elisha David Boyd and wife, Melissa Jane Boyd – Milan – $131,900
Lori Elizabeth Gough, n/k/a Lori Elizabeth Smith to Patrick J. McHale – Milan – $132,500
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Wesley McCaskill, III and wife, Hannah McCaskill – Trenton – $48,000
Simmons First Finance Company to Doug Taylor – Medina – $17,000
Larry Crawford to Charles L. Pitts and wife, Laura G. Pitts – Milan – $25,080
Thomas R. Powell and wife, Janet W. Powell to Toby M. Czerniak and wife, Molly L. Czerniak – Medina $280,000
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Leigh House – Gibson – $43,500
Jeff Harrison to Rondell Boyd and wife, Rosie Boyd – $15,000
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Jonathan Chappell – Humboldt – $61,800
Helen M. Burton to Billy Lattimer and wife, Justina Lattimer – 8th CD – $1,000
Crane Properties, LLC to Billy Lattimer and wife, Justina Lattimer – 8th CD – $39,900
Beth Lynn Conn to Danielle Bradley and Colten McAlister – Rutherford – $61,500
Dustin R. Sanford and wife, Courtney R. Sanford, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John Alsobrook, to Ryan Byrd and wife, Emily Byrd – Medina – $179,900
Teresa Mae Jewell to Ernest Decker – 11th CD – $5,000 Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Mike Spurlock – Medina – $169.000
City of Trenton Economic and Industrial Development Board to Christopher Allen Williamson, d/b/a Vital Properties – Trenton – $305,420
C. Timothy Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. and wife, Lori Nelson – Milan – $600,000
James E. Blankinship and wife, Rachel Ann Blankinship to David Scruggs – Humboldt -$6,700
National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to Dakota Lee Taylor – Bradford – $87,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Charles L. Estes, Jr. and wife, Malissa G. Estes – Humboldt – $110,000
Caleb Gulley to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. – Bradford – $87,000
Anna Stoots to Paula Taft and husband, Randy Taft- Trenton – $3,000
Matthew Todd Halford to Wallace T. Brown – Dyer – $31,000
