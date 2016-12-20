Your right to know!

Court Report

General Sessions

Terry Latch – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jaycent Cox – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest

Eddrick Pewitte – escape

Wesley E. Pezzatta – theft under $500

Jimmie Jones – driving on suspended DL with priors

Karen Van Dolah – domestic assault

Christopher Rogers – driving on suspended DL

Billy J. Reeves – vandalism under $500

Civil

Humboldt General Hospital vs Tanya Kiser

West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Nakita Jennings

Kevin Lewis dba Pro Image Shirts & Signs vs Quang Tran

Joshua Arnold vs Kelsey Lyons

Joshua Arnold vs Michael Green

Jonathan Chapman vs Clarissa Wilson

West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Natasha McLin

Harold Gunn vs Craig Tharp

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 12, 2016 through December 18, 2016:

Graves, Don Robert, 71, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Hunt, Carlos Roshun, 32, of Antioch; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2016, 45 Bypass at Brady Nelson Road; Charges: criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Otts, Franky Shannon, 46, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2016, Central Avenue and Main Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Payne, Corey Lavelle, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/13/2016, 117 S. 7th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.

Pearson, Jasmine Marie, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/16/2016, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Peden, Samuel P., 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2016, Central Avenue and Elliott Street; Charges: financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Stewart, Desmond, 19, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: 12/12/2016, Etheridge Street and 8th Avenue; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Warren, Angela Deviell, 49, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 12/17/2016, Plaza; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Gibson County Sheriff’s report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made December 12 through December 18, 2016.

Amber Camp, w/f, 25 – contempt of court

Marques Brown, b/m, 23 – capias

Daniel Bratcher, w/m, 36 – capias

Jeremy Smith, b/m, 30 – driving under the influence, implied consent law

Corey Payne, b/m, 24 – capias

Timothy Hood, w/m, 32 – attachment

Tamatha Ross, w/f, 47 – capias

Benjamin Peeler, b/m, 28 – aggravated robbery (3 counts)

Thomas Cunningham, w/m, 40 – driving on revoked license

Tabitha Whitney, w/f, 29 – leaving a fire unattended

Carolyn Hughes, w/f, 28 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags

Tiffany George, w/f, 34 – aggravated assault

Raymie Craig, w/m, 42 – attachment, leaving a fire unattended

Robert Allen, w/m, 47 – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristopher Pickard, w/m, 35 – capias

Douglas Denton, w/m, 38 – domestic assault

Victoria Kimble, b/f, 37 – driving on revoked license, seatbelt violation

Kimberly Stewart, w/f, 51 – domestic assault

Michael Simpson, w/m, 40 – domestic assault

Shannon Price, w/f, 39 – capias

Marriage Licenses

Valdo Willie Gonzales of Milan and Tonya Lynn Dayhuff Jones of Milan

Farris Ian Glover of Trenton and Kristy Mae Webb of Trenton

Steven Allen Coble of Newbern and Kelcey Rae Mabry of Newbern

David Dean Whitney of Bradford and April Danise Gardner Bailey of Greenfield

Jonathan Martin Rimmer of Trenton and Anna Louise John of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Betsy Hill, f/k/a Betsy Ann Brese, to Samuel E. Smith and wife, Lori E. Smith – Milan – $140,000

Bobby Louis Hughes and wife, Betty Hughes to Legacy Construction Group, LLC – Dyer – $22,200

Springleaf Financial Services, Inc. f/k/a American General Financial Services, Inc. to Timothy Faulkner – Dyer – $9,200

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Drew F. Wills – Medina – $232,609

Adam Malanga and wife, Vicky Malanga to Ronald S. Twilla and wife, April N. Shook – Milan – $173,100

William Thomas Golden to Anthony Doyle and wife, Tiffany Doyle Bradford – $134,000

Teresa Lynn Brown to Willie Mae Dick – Trenton – $37,500

Paul Jason Cross to Elisha David Boyd and wife, Melissa Jane Boyd – Milan – $131,900

Lori Elizabeth Gough, n/k/a Lori Elizabeth Smith to Patrick J. McHale – Milan – $132,500

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Wesley McCaskill, III and wife, Hannah McCaskill – Trenton – $48,000

Simmons First Finance Company to Doug Taylor – Medina – $17,000

Larry Crawford to Charles L. Pitts and wife, Laura G. Pitts – Milan – $25,080

Thomas R. Powell and wife, Janet W. Powell to Toby M. Czerniak and wife, Molly L. Czerniak – Medina $280,000

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Leigh House – Gibson – $43,500

Jeff Harrison to Rondell Boyd and wife, Rosie Boyd – $15,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Jonathan Chappell – Humboldt – $61,800

Helen M. Burton to Billy Lattimer and wife, Justina Lattimer – 8th CD – $1,000

Crane Properties, LLC to Billy Lattimer and wife, Justina Lattimer – 8th CD – $39,900

Beth Lynn Conn to Danielle Bradley and Colten McAlister – Rutherford – $61,500

Dustin R. Sanford and wife, Courtney R. Sanford, by and through Attorney-in-Fact John Alsobrook, to Ryan Byrd and wife, Emily Byrd – Medina – $179,900

Teresa Mae Jewell to Ernest Decker – 11th CD – $5,000 Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Mike Spurlock – Medina – $169.000

City of Trenton Economic and Industrial Development Board to Christopher Allen Williamson, d/b/a Vital Properties – Trenton – $305,420

C. Timothy Crocker and wife, Rosemary Crocker to Roger Dale Nelson, Sr. and wife, Lori Nelson – Milan – $600,000

James E. Blankinship and wife, Rachel Ann Blankinship to David Scruggs – Humboldt -$6,700

National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to Dakota Lee Taylor – Bradford – $87,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Charles L. Estes, Jr. and wife, Malissa G. Estes – Humboldt – $110,000

Caleb Gulley to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. – Bradford – $87,000

Anna Stoots to Paula Taft and husband, Randy Taft- Trenton – $3,000

Matthew Todd Halford to Wallace T. Brown – Dyer – $31,000

