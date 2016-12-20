Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Willodean Billops, 97, were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2016 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Dan Cottrell officiating. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens in Gibson. Visitation was Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Billops, a retired Brown Shoe employee and member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Bailey Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Billops.

Mrs. Billops is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Henry) Lewis of Humboldt, Tenn., and Linda (Dan) Cottrell of Brentwood, Tenn.; a sister, Jean Pinkley of Humboldt; six grandchildren, Chris (Katy) Cottrell, Craig (Beth) Cottrell, Cindy (Bruce) Fry, Renee (Tony) Bucalo, Kevin (Julie) Lewis, Ben (Raya) Lewis; 12 great-grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Burns, Chase Fry, Emily Fry, Nicholas Cottrell, Neyland Cottrell, Tate Bucalo, Wilson Bucalo, Lily Bucalo, Bryce Lewis, Keegan Lewis, Renna Lewis, Benjamin Lewis; and one great-great grandson, Easton Burns.