Lady Bulldog softball star commits to Shorter University

Westbrooks commits to Shorter University

By Logan Watson

Kendall Westbrooks, the Lady Bulldogs’ standout slugger and multi-sport athlete, officially announced last week that she has committed to play softball for Shorter University in Georgia once she finishes her high school career.

The SU Hawks softball team has a history of excellence, including an NAIA Championship in 2012, an NCAA Division II Championship in 2014 and a Gulf South Conference Championship in 2015.

Westbrooks stated that she made her decision after attending a softball camp in mid-November, then visiting the campus on December 2.

“They have a very well-established softball program,” Westbrooks said. “I really felt like the coach cared about me as a person, not just a softball player. Everyone really felt like family there. It seemed like a place I could call home for four years.”