Christmas Open Houses

Mayor Marvin Sikes is joined by several city department heads, city board members, chamber of commerce officials and guests, for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the city hall’s open house last Wednesday. Guests enjoyed refreshments and took tours of the new facilities.

Centennial Bank in Three Way held their annual Christmas open house last Wednesday. Guests and staff enjoyed the delicious hors’ d’oeuvres buffet in the bank lobby as they gathered for holiday fellowship.

Strawberry Hill Landscape & Nursery hosted their open house last Saturday. Guests enjoyed refreshements as well as shopping for both the home and the garden. Owners Floyd and Jen Blitchington invite everyone to stop by the new Humboldt business at 720 N. 22nd Ave.