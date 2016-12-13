Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
General Sessions
Adrian Jarmon – simple possession of Schedule VI
Dillon Gladney – theft under $500
William Hall – theft under $500
Judeson Patterson Jr. – driving on revoked DL with priors
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 5, 2016 through December 11, 2016:
Cox, Jaycent Montrell, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.
McCurry, Cordarious Demarcus, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2016, 1811 McKnight Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, retaliation for past action, vandalism, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Pewitte, Antonio Jacques, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/11/2016, 1229 Fort Hill Circle; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Phillips, Whitney Shane, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2016, 2720 Elmwood Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Smith, Jeremy David, 30, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/10/2016, Highway 45 and Bledsoe Road; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Smith, Teresa Ann, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/11/2016, 211 Etheridge Street; Charges: aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Ward, Kanelius D., 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/08/2016, Taco Bell; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Wardlow, Aaron Onasisa J., 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2016, Viking Drive and High School; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Wilder, Joycelyn Dianne, 12/06/2016, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2016, Dollar Tree parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to dim lights, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Gibson County Sheriff’s report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made December 5 through December 11, 2016.
Robert Joyce, w/m, 50 – theft under $500.00
Freddie Harrison, w/m, 49 – driving under the influence
Ricardo Castillo, h/m, 23 – capias
Akeen Taylor, b/m, 22 – burglary, theft of property, vandalism
Amber Riggs, w/f, 32 – capias
Justin Holland, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags
Laquitas Wilkes, b/f, 34 – violation of bad check law
Cornelius Sharp, b/m, 29 – evading arrest, improper display of tags, failure to drive within lane, driving on revoked license, attachment, violation of probation, capias
Timothy Higgs, b/m, 46 – contempt of court
Jaycent Cox, b/m, 21 – domestic assault
Ann Clulee, w/f, 38 – possession of drug paraphernalia
Misty Phelps, w/f, 33 – disorderly conduct, assault
Willie Mann, b/m, 46 – violation of bad check law
Jessie Glenn, b/m, 41 – driving on revoked license, attachment
Ashley Overman, w/f, 29 – domestic assault
Elijah Morris, w/m, 33 – domestic Assault, possession of Schedule II
Jimmie Jones, b/m, 47 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags, attachment
Brian Haltom, w/m, 43 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule II
Lisa Evans, w/f, 24 – capias
Grace Tate, w/f, 23 – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of inhalants
Matthew Robertson, w/m, 32 – possession of inhalants
Jalen Nicholson, b/m, 23 – attachment
Joshua Hollowell, w/m, 22 – attachment
Mark Ditto, w/m, 26 – possession of Schedule II, attachment, criminal impersonation, possession of inhalants
Kevin Coleman, w/m, 60 – driving on revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway
Thomas Hastings, w/m, 35 – domestic assault
Jeremy Duncan, w/m, 36 – capias
Marriage Licenses
Benjamin Andrew Baughman of Trenton and Paulette Renee Cline Abraham of Trenton
Charles Weldon Vann of Humboldt and Jennifer Lynn Canard Wade of Humboldt
Brian David McMillan of Milan and Hannah Dawn West Bolton of Milan
James Hiram Bledsoe of Milan and Sharon Yvette Nichols of Milan
Christopher Andrew Davis of Milan and Jessica Michelle Russell White of Milan
Tyler Seth Battle of Dyer and Veronica Lyn Juaire of Dyer
Divorces
Darlene Whiteside Pitts vs Gerry Allen Pitts
Jennifer L. Hughes vs Robert T. Hughes Jr.
Kevin M. Hunt vs Treva A. Hunt
Tony M. Reasons vs Charlotte Jo Reasons
Vanessa Lewis vs. Chase Lewis
Elizabeth Gipson vs. Marc Gipson
Terry Ryan Roberts vs. Andrea Marie Roberts
David W. Smith vs. Rosemary Smith
Regina Carol Glenn vs. Jimmy Wardell Glenn
Real Estate Transfers
Joe E. Ethridge and wife, Ruth A. Eheridge to Anthony W. Livingston and wife, Rhonda G. Livingston – Trenton – $242,000
Kimbrough Dunlap, III, Thomas Judson Dunlap, Susan Dunlap Wilson and Sally Dunlap Hendricks to Thomas Judson Dunlap and wife, Laura A. Dunlap – 3rd CD – $117,000
Henry Taylor to Juanita Taylor Kirkpatrick – Gibson County – $100
FirstBank to Bryan Lee Alexander – 1st CD – $25,000
Brandon Browning to Rachel C. Thomas and husband, Austin H. Thomas – Medina – $189,900
Jason R. Gable to Michael Turner – Medina – $95,900
Peyton Seth Woods to Stacey Dewayne Barry and wife, Ian Cooley-Barry – Milan – $61,000
Henry B. Gillmann, Jr. and wife, Dena Lee Gillmann to Kathleen Foster and husband, Richard Foster – Medina – $154,500
Kathy Dotson to Henry Burton Gillmann, Jr. and wife, Dena Lee Gillmann – Humboldt – $87,500
Melanie Ragan and John L. Ragan to E. Daniel Witherspoon – Milan – $263,000
Michael Blackwell and wife, Gwen Blackwell to Shandra Hale – Milan – $88,500
Carolyn Ann Lowery to Todd Budine – Bradford – $54,900
Dyer Builders, Inc. to Andrew Pennington and wife, Erica Pennington – Humboldt – $361,900
Steven R. Slayton and wife, Kathy L. Slayton to James Nicholas Slayton – Milan – $101,000
Robert M. Bankey, Trustee of the William R. Bankey and Sadie N. Bankley Irrevocable Trust, to Max R. Hinrichs and wife, Jean L. Hinrichs – Humboldt – $83,000
Jeffrey Wayne Creasy and wife, Linda Hale Creasy to Jason W. Cole and Megan K. Gaylord-Cole – Milan – $119,900
JoAnne Roe, by attorney-in-fact Regina Elizabeth Lynn, and Carilyn M. Alexander to Louise Prince – Humboldt – $49,999
Scottie D. Brown to Nicholas J. Santaniello – Medina – $134,000
John Robert Reed, a/k/a JR Reed, and wife, Patsy L. Reed to Jack Finch – Dyer – $450,000
Jeffrey Wade Comstock and wife, Terrie G. Comstock to Gloria A. Brown and Yulonda S. Bufford – Humboldt – $75,000
David J. Schroeder and wife, Cindie E. Schroeder to Daniel Rissler and wife, Sara Rissler – Bradford – $155,000
Keylon Mayo to Outcomes & Incomes, Inc. Milan – $22,000
Lawrence E. Graves and wife, Donna L. Graves – Humboldt – $175,000
Mary O. Tande and Jennifer Gayle Liston to Roy E. Berry and wife, Shirley Berry – Humboldt – $30,000
Scott Reeves to Jerry Landers Richards and wife, Tina Denise Richards – Kenton – $10,000
Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Virgil Jarrett and wife, Patricia Jarrett – Humboldt – $231,000
Michael D. Pruett and wife, Gail Pruett to Raymond M. Edwards and wife, Abbye L. Edwards – Rutherford – $154,000
Theresa Witt to Wanda Floyd – Milan – $10,000
Ronald S. Twilla to John Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst – Milan – $137,000
Ronald Eldon Arthur Lutz and Leslie A. Lutz, Co-Trustees of the Lutz Family Trust, to Jeremy Dimery and June R Dimery – Milan – $164,900
Ashley Anne Farriss Johnson to Kenneth Casey and wife, Deborah Casey – Dyer – $9,000
Bessie Boykin, by and through Petunia Pettigrew, Power of Attorney, to Twania Walker – Humboldt – $1,000
The Sanders Trust, Robert A. Carlton Trustee, to Robert A. Carlton – Trenton
The Bluff Road Trust and John Michael Carlton to Robert A. Carton and John Michael Carlton – Trenton
First Citizens National Bank, Dyersburg to Brandon Lee Hugueley – Dyer – $54,900
Cindy Bosch Nettle and Michael G. Bosch to Cathey D. Fullington, Thomas E. Fullington and Tracy Baugh – 2nd CD – $80,000
Daniel R. Gilbert and wife, April D. Gilbert to Craig White and wife, Christy White – Milan – $164,300
Jeff Massengill and wife, Lisa Massengill to Michael K. Blackwell and wife, Barbara Gwen Blackwell – Milan – $150,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Vicki Daniels – Medina – $259,000
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Milan – $21,000
Joy Elaine Baker Tucker, Lois May Jones Baker, Tina Baker, Steven Baker, Brian Baker and Joan Elizabeth Baker Rutherford to Andrew Rutherford and wife, Georgia Rutherford – 17th CD – $1,740
Ralph E. Mayo and Jessie Roy Mayo to Richard Glenn Connell – Trenton – $13,000
John R. Reed and wife, Patsy L. Reed to Johnny P. Reed and wife, April Reed – Dyer – $261,366.29
Michael Gray to Hale & Hamilton Properties, LLC – Medina – $68,000
Cathey Fullington and daughter, Tracy Baugh to Paul T. Epperson and wife, Sherry Epperson – Milan – $65,000
Laura Elizabeth Sharp Giles and Vanessa Lynne Sharp Multon to Kenneth W. Avery and Rose M. Avery – Kenton – $119,000
Galaxy Properties to Kyle Seaton and James L. Dunagan – Dyer – $75,000
Building Permits
Dyer Builders, 16 Philip Hale, Humboldt
Colby Roberson, 148 Wildcat Lane, Bradford
Salem Baptist Church, 189 Neal Kinsey Road, Trenton
Tommy Shaffer, 76 Mathis Crossing, Milan
Jake Davis and Casey Oliver, 58A Davis Orr Road, Bradford
Justin Harrell, 3 Fox Meadow Cove, Milan
Michael Samples, 65 Arthur Grady Road, Trenton
Dean Frandson, 249 Chapel Hill Road, Milan
Steve Miller, 1 Concord-Moores Chapel Road, Milan
Danny Owen (Dusti Mason), 76R Gibson Wells-Humboldt Road, Humboldt
John Lanier, 18 Broadfield, Trenton
Susan Westmore, 2104 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Tracy L. Wade, 124 Sammons Circle, Trenton