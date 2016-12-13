Your right to know!

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community

General Sessions

Adrian Jarmon – simple possession of Schedule VI

Dillon Gladney – theft under $500

William Hall – theft under $500

Judeson Patterson Jr. – driving on revoked DL with priors

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 5, 2016 through December 11, 2016:

Cox, Jaycent Montrell, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

McCurry, Cordarious Demarcus, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2016, 1811 McKnight Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, retaliation for past action, vandalism, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Pewitte, Antonio Jacques, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/11/2016, 1229 Fort Hill Circle; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Phillips, Whitney Shane, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2016, 2720 Elmwood Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Smith, Jeremy David, 30, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/10/2016, Highway 45 and Bledsoe Road; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Smith, Teresa Ann, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/11/2016, 211 Etheridge Street; Charges: aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Ward, Kanelius D., 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/08/2016, Taco Bell; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Wardlow, Aaron Onasisa J., 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2016, Viking Drive and High School; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Wilder, Joycelyn Dianne, 12/06/2016, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/06/2016, Dollar Tree parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to dim lights, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Gibson County Sheriff’s report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made December 5 through December 11, 2016.

Robert Joyce, w/m, 50 – theft under $500.00

Freddie Harrison, w/m, 49 – driving under the influence

Ricardo Castillo, h/m, 23 – capias

Akeen Taylor, b/m, 22 – burglary, theft of property, vandalism

Amber Riggs, w/f, 32 – capias

Justin Holland, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags

Laquitas Wilkes, b/f, 34 – violation of bad check law

Cornelius Sharp, b/m, 29 – evading arrest, improper display of tags, failure to drive within lane, driving on revoked license, attachment, violation of probation, capias

Timothy Higgs, b/m, 46 – contempt of court

Jaycent Cox, b/m, 21 – domestic assault

Ann Clulee, w/f, 38 – possession of drug paraphernalia

Misty Phelps, w/f, 33 – disorderly conduct, assault

Willie Mann, b/m, 46 – violation of bad check law

Jessie Glenn, b/m, 41 – driving on revoked license, attachment

Ashley Overman, w/f, 29 – domestic assault

Elijah Morris, w/m, 33 – domestic Assault, possession of Schedule II

Jimmie Jones, b/m, 47 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags, attachment

Brian Haltom, w/m, 43 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule II

Lisa Evans, w/f, 24 – capias

Grace Tate, w/f, 23 – possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of inhalants

Matthew Robertson, w/m, 32 – possession of inhalants

Jalen Nicholson, b/m, 23 – attachment

Joshua Hollowell, w/m, 22 – attachment

Mark Ditto, w/m, 26 – possession of Schedule II, attachment, criminal impersonation, possession of inhalants

Kevin Coleman, w/m, 60 – driving on revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway

Thomas Hastings, w/m, 35 – domestic assault

Jeremy Duncan, w/m, 36 – capias

Marriage Licenses

Benjamin Andrew Baughman of Trenton and Paulette Renee Cline Abraham of Trenton

Charles Weldon Vann of Humboldt and Jennifer Lynn Canard Wade of Humboldt

Brian David McMillan of Milan and Hannah Dawn West Bolton of Milan

James Hiram Bledsoe of Milan and Sharon Yvette Nichols of Milan

Christopher Andrew Davis of Milan and Jessica Michelle Russell White of Milan

Tyler Seth Battle of Dyer and Veronica Lyn Juaire of Dyer

Divorces

Darlene Whiteside Pitts vs Gerry Allen Pitts

Jennifer L. Hughes vs Robert T. Hughes Jr.

Kevin M. Hunt vs Treva A. Hunt

Tony M. Reasons vs Charlotte Jo Reasons

Vanessa Lewis vs. Chase Lewis

Elizabeth Gipson vs. Marc Gipson

Terry Ryan Roberts vs. Andrea Marie Roberts

David W. Smith vs. Rosemary Smith

Regina Carol Glenn vs. Jimmy Wardell Glenn

Real Estate Transfers

Joe E. Ethridge and wife, Ruth A. Eheridge to Anthony W. Livingston and wife, Rhonda G. Livingston – Trenton – $242,000

Kimbrough Dunlap, III, Thomas Judson Dunlap, Susan Dunlap Wilson and Sally Dunlap Hendricks to Thomas Judson Dunlap and wife, Laura A. Dunlap – 3rd CD – $117,000

Henry Taylor to Juanita Taylor Kirkpatrick – Gibson County – $100

FirstBank to Bryan Lee Alexander – 1st CD – $25,000

Brandon Browning to Rachel C. Thomas and husband, Austin H. Thomas – Medina – $189,900

Jason R. Gable to Michael Turner – Medina – $95,900

Peyton Seth Woods to Stacey Dewayne Barry and wife, Ian Cooley-Barry – Milan – $61,000

Henry B. Gillmann, Jr. and wife, Dena Lee Gillmann to Kathleen Foster and husband, Richard Foster – Medina – $154,500

Kathy Dotson to Henry Burton Gillmann, Jr. and wife, Dena Lee Gillmann – Humboldt – $87,500

Melanie Ragan and John L. Ragan to E. Daniel Witherspoon – Milan – $263,000

Michael Blackwell and wife, Gwen Blackwell to Shandra Hale – Milan – $88,500

Carolyn Ann Lowery to Todd Budine – Bradford – $54,900

Dyer Builders, Inc. to Andrew Pennington and wife, Erica Pennington – Humboldt – $361,900

Steven R. Slayton and wife, Kathy L. Slayton to James Nicholas Slayton – Milan – $101,000

Robert M. Bankey, Trustee of the William R. Bankey and Sadie N. Bankley Irrevocable Trust, to Max R. Hinrichs and wife, Jean L. Hinrichs – Humboldt – $83,000

Jeffrey Wayne Creasy and wife, Linda Hale Creasy to Jason W. Cole and Megan K. Gaylord-Cole – Milan – $119,900

JoAnne Roe, by attorney-in-fact Regina Elizabeth Lynn, and Carilyn M. Alexander to Louise Prince – Humboldt – $49,999

Scottie D. Brown to Nicholas J. Santaniello – Medina – $134,000

John Robert Reed, a/k/a JR Reed, and wife, Patsy L. Reed to Jack Finch – Dyer – $450,000

Jeffrey Wade Comstock and wife, Terrie G. Comstock to Gloria A. Brown and Yulonda S. Bufford – Humboldt – $75,000

David J. Schroeder and wife, Cindie E. Schroeder to Daniel Rissler and wife, Sara Rissler – Bradford – $155,000

Keylon Mayo to Outcomes & Incomes, Inc. Milan – $22,000

Lawrence E. Graves and wife, Donna L. Graves – Humboldt – $175,000

Mary O. Tande and Jennifer Gayle Liston to Roy E. Berry and wife, Shirley Berry – Humboldt – $30,000

Scott Reeves to Jerry Landers Richards and wife, Tina Denise Richards – Kenton – $10,000

Joseph L. Ulrich, Jr. to Virgil Jarrett and wife, Patricia Jarrett – Humboldt – $231,000

Michael D. Pruett and wife, Gail Pruett to Raymond M. Edwards and wife, Abbye L. Edwards – Rutherford – $154,000

Theresa Witt to Wanda Floyd – Milan – $10,000

Ronald S. Twilla to John Jobst and wife, Jean C. Jobst – Milan – $137,000

Ronald Eldon Arthur Lutz and Leslie A. Lutz, Co-Trustees of the Lutz Family Trust, to Jeremy Dimery and June R Dimery – Milan – $164,900

Ashley Anne Farriss Johnson to Kenneth Casey and wife, Deborah Casey – Dyer – $9,000

Bessie Boykin, by and through Petunia Pettigrew, Power of Attorney, to Twania Walker – Humboldt – $1,000

The Sanders Trust, Robert A. Carlton Trustee, to Robert A. Carlton – Trenton

The Bluff Road Trust and John Michael Carlton to Robert A. Carton and John Michael Carlton – Trenton

First Citizens National Bank, Dyersburg to Brandon Lee Hugueley – Dyer – $54,900

Cindy Bosch Nettle and Michael G. Bosch to Cathey D. Fullington, Thomas E. Fullington and Tracy Baugh – 2nd CD – $80,000

Daniel R. Gilbert and wife, April D. Gilbert to Craig White and wife, Christy White – Milan – $164,300

Jeff Massengill and wife, Lisa Massengill to Michael K. Blackwell and wife, Barbara Gwen Blackwell – Milan – $150,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Vicki Daniels – Medina – $259,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – Milan – $21,000

Joy Elaine Baker Tucker, Lois May Jones Baker, Tina Baker, Steven Baker, Brian Baker and Joan Elizabeth Baker Rutherford to Andrew Rutherford and wife, Georgia Rutherford – 17th CD – $1,740

Ralph E. Mayo and Jessie Roy Mayo to Richard Glenn Connell – Trenton – $13,000

John R. Reed and wife, Patsy L. Reed to Johnny P. Reed and wife, April Reed – Dyer – $261,366.29

Michael Gray to Hale & Hamilton Properties, LLC – Medina – $68,000

Cathey Fullington and daughter, Tracy Baugh to Paul T. Epperson and wife, Sherry Epperson – Milan – $65,000

Laura Elizabeth Sharp Giles and Vanessa Lynne Sharp Multon to Kenneth W. Avery and Rose M. Avery – Kenton – $119,000

Galaxy Properties to Kyle Seaton and James L. Dunagan – Dyer – $75,000

Building Permits

Dyer Builders, 16 Philip Hale, Humboldt

Colby Roberson, 148 Wildcat Lane, Bradford

Salem Baptist Church, 189 Neal Kinsey Road, Trenton

Tommy Shaffer, 76 Mathis Crossing, Milan

Jake Davis and Casey Oliver, 58A Davis Orr Road, Bradford

Justin Harrell, 3 Fox Meadow Cove, Milan

Michael Samples, 65 Arthur Grady Road, Trenton

Dean Frandson, 249 Chapel Hill Road, Milan

Steve Miller, 1 Concord-Moores Chapel Road, Milan

Danny Owen (Dusti Mason), 76R Gibson Wells-Humboldt Road, Humboldt

John Lanier, 18 Broadfield, Trenton

Susan Westmore, 2104 Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Tracy L. Wade, 124 Sammons Circle, Trenton