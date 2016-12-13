Holden, Creasy sign scholarships with Freed-Hardeman

Bulldogs baseballers ink scholarships with FHU Lions

By Logan Watson

Bulldogs baseballers Mason Holden and Connor Creasy made it official Monday morning, signing athletic scholarships with Freed-Hardeman University after committing to the FHU Lions back in August.

“This is my eleventh year as head coach,” said Lions skipper Jonathan Estes. “I thought we had the best recruiting class ever last year, but I think we’ve outdone ourselves this year. It’s going to be really exciting at FHU in the next four years.”

Both Holden and Creasy were named to the All-Region First Team last season, with Holden also being named All-State First Team by the Tennessee Baseball Report and the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Last season, Holden maintained a .443 batting average with 54 hits, 14 doubles, 5 triples and 2 home runs. He also plated 36 RBI and scored 42 runs of his own with an OBP of .523 and a slugging percentage of .689.

Creasy, another of the Bulldogs’ hurlers, tossed 69.2 innings last season with a record of 8-2. He racked up 78 strikeouts and allowed only 47 hits, 18 runs, 5 earned runs and 6 walks with a .502 ERA, a .761 WHIP while throwing for a .76 strike percentage.

“This is an exciting time for me,” said Coach Estes. “Mason and Connor are great ball players, but they take care of business in the classroom, too. We recruit internationally, so we make sure that our guys have a high-quality character and will be able to represent the program well, both on and off the field.”

Holden stated that he would be pursuing a major in Criminal Justice, while Creasy will be studying Kinesiology.