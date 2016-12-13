Croom: Best bid caller in Tennessee

BEST IN TENNESSEE – Dyer’s Brent Croom has been named the champion bid caller in the state by the Tennessee Auctioneers Association. (submitted photo)

He’s the best bid caller in the state of Tennessee. That’s official folks.

Dyer’s own Brent Croom has won the 2017 Tennessee Auctioneer championship.

Ridgely Auction and Realty Company is excited to announce that Croom claimed the 2017 Bid Calling Championship title for the Tennessee Auctioneers Association.

Auctioneers from all over the state gathered to compete for the coveted title during the annual Tennessee Auctioneers Association state meeting held on December 4th at the Inn at Opryland. Croom was chosen as the winner based on his bid calling ability and a personal interview. Judges included previous world champions from the World Livestock, and Automobile, along with current IAC Champion and NAA Board members.

“It was such an honor to be selected as the state champion when competing amongst some of the best auctioneers in the State of Tennessee. I feel extremely blessed to be able to represent this group of fine auctioneers in upcoming auctions.”

Croom had competed a couple of times before in the sate calling contest but this was his first win. “You can only win once,” he said.

He grew up working on the family dairy farm and was familiar with cattle auctions from his youth.

Croom says he got over his fear of public speaking by announcing GC Pioneer football and the races at Clayhill Motorsports. “I still do motorsports when I can and will go back to the Pioneers – if they will let me,” he chuckled.

He enjoys putting buyers and sellers together. Each customer has a story, he says.

“I try to help people. The auction business is about transitions in life. We’re there to make it easier. I enjoy the thrill of the auction. I love it when we exceed sellers expectations,” Croom said.

“When a seller gets more than expected, it’s heartwarming. It goes to show what we do at a live auction works. We make it profitable. And usually, the buyers and the sellers are both happy.

Croom, the son of Ronnie and Brenda Croom, is a GCHS graduate, a 2010 graduate of Nashville Auction School and holds his license with Ridgely Auction and Realty Company. He credits Darrell Ridgely for his apprenticeship in auction calling.

In addition to holding his auctioneer license with Ridgely Auction and Realty, Croom and his wife, Amber, live in Dyer, Tennessee. They are the parents of three young children Clayton, Carter, and Catelyn.

Croom and his sons are involved in the family dairy, as well as being the auctioneer for Trenton Livestock Company and Maury City Livestock.

Croom also volunteers for many charities and is involved with the FFA and offers his time to help these students by serving as auctioneer for their events.

Croom will represent Tennessee at the International Auctioneer Championship competition hosted by the National Auctioneer’s Association to be held in Columbus, Ohio in July of 2017.

Ridgely is a full service auction and realty firm specializing in live and online webcast auctions, including industrial, farm and construction equipment, charity, real estate, personal property, cattle auctions, and more.