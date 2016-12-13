Baker bids Dyer board farewell

BAKER’S FAREWELL – Judy Baker bid farewell at Monday night’s Dyer City Board meeting. Baker (right) is shown with fellow board members (from left) Belinda Oliver and Tom Mikkelse. “After 17 years, I attended my last City of Dyer Board meeting. Yes it was bittersweet. I truly have enjoyed my time spent serving. Of course as with anything you have good times and bad times however I will have to say most were good. I wish the best to the mayor and upcomingboard. Always remember, as a alderperson, you are working for the citizens of this great city.” (Photo by J.D. Pinkerton)