Arnold testifies in former employee’s trial

Chuck Arnold and Teressa Sturdivant

by Crystal Burns

Former Gibson County Sheriff Chuck Arnold took the stand Monday, testifying for the defense in Teresa Sturdivant’s trial.

Sturdivant, who was indicted with Arnold and 10 other former sheriff’s employees in November 2015, is charged with one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

Judge William Acree dismissed the jury shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday. Deliberations began Tuesday at 9 a.m.

District Attorney Pro Tem Rachel (Sobrero) Stephens told jurors that Sturdivant received $7,191.86 in overtime pay that she did not work. In signed letters Sturdivant gave to the comptroller auditor investigator, Stephens said Sturdivant admitted to adding eight to 12 hours of overtime to her time sheets for each 14-day pay period over the course of about a year. She said Darla Crenshaw, per the former sheriff, told her to do so.

Arnold testified that he instructed Sturdivant, directly or through Crenshaw who was his administrative assistant, to add overtime to her time sheet because in her capacity as commissary bookkeeper, she was undertaking additional tasks he assigned to her. Arnold said that he knew she was staying over some days and he wanted to compensate her, but he couldn’t give her a pay raise.

In October, Arnold pled guilty to 22 crimes stemming from the same investigation that resulted in Sturdivant’s charges. The prosecution read Arnold’s felonies during cross-examination. During her closing statements, Stephens told jurors that Arnold’s credibility was at issue.

Stephens also said that in letters to the comptroller auditor investigator, which were entered as evidence in the trial, Sturdivant said she did her normal workload within a 40-hour period.

Sturdivant’s attorney, Mark Johnson, twice asked the judge for acquittal – once after the state rested and again after the defense rested – arguing that the state did not meet its burden to prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt. In his closing statement, Johnson told the jury that the case “is a mess from beginning to end.”

Johnson said the defense took issue with lack of criminal intent and a months-long investigation in which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation never interviewed Sturdivant. He also said the statements Sturdivant provided to the comptroller investigator auditor were made with no TBI agent or attorney in the room with her.

The jury consists of eight women and five men. One of the jurors is African-American. Acree said that Tuesday morning, one juror’s name would be drawn from a jar to determine the 12 jurors that would deliberate. During jury selection, the prosecution and defense dismissed four women and four men.

Of the 12 indicted in November 2015, Sturdivant is the only one to go to trial. Arnold, Jeff Maitland, Renea Terrell, Eddie Bradford, Benjamin Lee, David Pinkerton, Joel Hughey, Charles Simpson, and Shaun Phinnessee accepted plea agreements. The state dropped the charges against Darla Crenshaw and Melissa Hunt.