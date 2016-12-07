Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
General Sessions
Dennis Morris – theft under $500
Gregory Laudermilk – possession of drug paraphernalia
Shauna Foster – domestic assault
Ronald Parks – domestic assault
Kelsey McKinley – driving without DL
Civil
Pipes Irrevocable Trust vs Lori Kay Loveless Pipes
Tracir Financial Services Inc. vs Ieesha Glenn
Jackson TN Hospital Company LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Janie M. Thomas
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Kimberly Lee
Cash Express LLC vs Jasmine Pettigrew-Vance
Cash Express LLC vs Misty Parks
State Finance Company vs Susan Leyhue
Security Finance Inc. of Tennessee vs April Hicks
Cash Express LLC vs Kasey McKinley
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Timothy Chad Jackson
Cash Express LLC vs Crystal Thomas
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Jose Silva
H&P Properties vs LaDonna Hatchett
H&P Properties vs Tawill Marshall and any and all occupants
William Chappell vs Benjamin Peeler III
Clark-Jordan Financial L.C. as assignee of Vivint Alarm/APX Alarm vs Carl Turner
GA Seven LLC vs Gwendolyn Yvette Wardlow and all other occupants
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank N.A. vs Debra Martz
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Webbank/Dell Financial Services LLC vs Arthur Warnick
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/AEO Inc. vs Tracy Kee
Angela Renee Mayes vs Stacy Renee Parker
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank N.A. vs Rochelle Conway
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Tracy Haynes
T and T Home Rentals LLC vs Crystal Howard and Kareem Love
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Courtney Tidwell and Travis Tidwell
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Gregory Arendale and Kelly Garland
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Rodney Johnson
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Bradley Reese
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Michael Carter
Cash Express LLC vs Andrea Johnson
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Rickie Masters
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Crystal McCutchen
Cash Express LLC vs Marquita Jackson
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 28, 2016 through December 4, 2016:
Barnette, Jessica Marie, 24, of Beech Bluff; Arrest date and location: 11/29/2016, Central Avenue/tracks; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Cannon, Kevin Bryce, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2016, 2346 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Curtis, Karen Renee, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/29/2016, Central Avenue/tracks; Charges: possession with intent prescription unlawful. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Murphy, Joseph F., 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2016, Maverick gas station; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Trefz, Christopher Paul, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/02/2016, Madison County; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Pizza Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, three criticals
Rosato’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, one critical
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals
McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Rosato’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical
East End Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Perkin’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Kinder Academy Learning Center, complete inspection, 99 score
T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
This is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
East End Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score