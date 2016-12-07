Your right to know!

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community

General Sessions

Dennis Morris – theft under $500

Gregory Laudermilk – possession of drug paraphernalia

Shauna Foster – domestic assault

Ronald Parks – domestic assault

Kelsey McKinley – driving without DL

Civil

Pipes Irrevocable Trust vs Lori Kay Loveless Pipes

Tracir Financial Services Inc. vs Ieesha Glenn

Jackson TN Hospital Company LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Janie M. Thomas

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Kimberly Lee

Cash Express LLC vs Jasmine Pettigrew-Vance

Cash Express LLC vs Misty Parks

State Finance Company vs Susan Leyhue

Security Finance Inc. of Tennessee vs April Hicks

Cash Express LLC vs Kasey McKinley

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Timothy Chad Jackson

Cash Express LLC vs Crystal Thomas

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Jose Silva

H&P Properties vs LaDonna Hatchett

H&P Properties vs Tawill Marshall and any and all occupants

William Chappell vs Benjamin Peeler III

Clark-Jordan Financial L.C. as assignee of Vivint Alarm/APX Alarm vs Carl Turner

GA Seven LLC vs Gwendolyn Yvette Wardlow and all other occupants

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank N.A. vs Debra Martz

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Webbank/Dell Financial Services LLC vs Arthur Warnick

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/AEO Inc. vs Tracy Kee

Angela Renee Mayes vs Stacy Renee Parker

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank N.A. vs Rochelle Conway

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Tracy Haynes

T and T Home Rentals LLC vs Crystal Howard and Kareem Love

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Courtney Tidwell and Travis Tidwell

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Gregory Arendale and Kelly Garland

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Rodney Johnson

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Bradley Reese

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Michael Carter

Cash Express LLC vs Andrea Johnson

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Rickie Masters

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Crystal McCutchen

Cash Express LLC vs Marquita Jackson

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 28, 2016 through December 4, 2016:

Barnette, Jessica Marie, 24, of Beech Bluff; Arrest date and location: 11/29/2016, Central Avenue/tracks; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Cannon, Kevin Bryce, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2016, 2346 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Curtis, Karen Renee, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/29/2016, Central Avenue/tracks; Charges: possession with intent prescription unlawful. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Murphy, Joseph F., 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/03/2016, Maverick gas station; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Trefz, Christopher Paul, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/02/2016, Madison County; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Pizza Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, three criticals

Rosato’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, one critical

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals

McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Rosato’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, one critical

East End Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Perkin’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Kinder Academy Learning Center, complete inspection, 99 score

T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

This is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

East End Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score