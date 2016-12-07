GIBSON COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE DOG FROM BLAZE

Just before 8 a.m. this morning, the men and women of the Gibson County Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 117 Trenton Highway in Bradford.

According to GCFD firefighter Jerry Holt, the back of the home was fully engulfed by the time the Bradford Fire Department, the first department to respond, arrived on the scene. As the fire raged on, an explosion rocked the home. The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.

Thankfully, the homeowners were not inside at the time, but the neighbors did inform the firefighters that there was a dog inside the house.



Once the flames were under control, firemen John Horner and Gage Luter entered the home, where they found the dog, frightened but alive, hiding under a bed. Luter tossed the bed aside and Horner rushed the dog to his owner, Gary Poole, instructing him to take the pup to the veterinarian immediately.



Poole returned to the scene of the fire later to thank the firemen who saved his dog, which miraculously suffered no burns or scarring from the fire.



“You’ll never know how much it means to me that you saved my dog,” Poole told Horner, tears in his eyes.

Poole’s home was a total loss, but the dog, who will be held for the next 24-48 hours to receive breathing treatments for carbon monoxide poisoning, is expected to make a full recovery.



Photo credit: Lori Cathey, Tri-City Reporter.