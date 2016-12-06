Tree-mendous

Tree lighting rings in season

by Danny Wade

The Christmas season officially arrived in Humboldt last Tuesday night during the annual tree lighting ceremony at Bailey Park. Over 100 kids of all ages attended the event despite rainy weather.

Due to the weather, festivities were shortened a bit but the Christmas spirit was in full swing within the crowd.

The excitement began with the sound of a siren. The kids knew it was Santa Claus making his way to Bailey Park riding in a fire truck. When Santa stepped out of the fire truck, kids flocked to his side hoping to tell him what they want for Christmas.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes welcomed everyone attending. He told how wonderful the Christmas season is to him, his family and to Humboldt.

Mayor Sikes thanked all the organizations and people who came together to make the tree lighting ceremony happen. Participating this year were civic clubs including Lions, Exchange, Junior Auxiliary and Rotary. Sikes applauded the Humboldt Parks & Recreation Department directed by Jeff Graves, the Humboldt Fire Department, Humboldt Area Rescue Squad and the Chamber of Commerce for all teaming together to generate such an event.

As the crowd counted down—5, 4, 3, 2, 1—Mayor Sikes flipped the switch and the huge tree was aglow with thousands of multi-color LED lights. The crowded applauded as the tree glistened in the damp air.

Santa took a seat in the community building at the park. Kids took turns having their pictures made with Santa and sharing their wish lists.

Afterwards, Chamber Executive Director Lee Williams called the tree lighting a success even with the inclement weather.

It’s a new tradition for Humboldt without a formal program. Williams describes the tree lighting as a casual social event and informal mingling, and still a fun way to kick off the season for the community.

Visiting Santa