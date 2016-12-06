Open houses a hit with shoppers

by Danny Wade

The Christmas spirit was evident in Humboldt last Friday and Saturday when several businesses hosted Christmas open houses. Merchants opened their doors with holiday cheer, refreshments and bargains galore.

Although most of those participating were downtown, others throughout the city held open houses as well. But Friday and Saturday weren’t the only days for open houses. Banks, chamber, museums and others held or will host open houses this Christmas season.

Downtown, Brasfield’s Jewelry, Simmons Shoe Store, Peoples Furniture, Creative Accents and City Gift all welcomed shoppers and browsers to check out their wares. Plaza 3 Theater held a special Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Others around town holding open houses this past weekend were Jana’s Boutique and Robert’s Package and Party Shop.

If you missed the open houses and weren’t able to attend, don’t fret. Humboldt’s small businesses have lots to offer. Only in small businesses will you find those one-of-a-kind items that make perfect Christmas gifts.

Chamber Director Lee Williams invites everyone to shop locally. Humboldt has a wide variety of stores from mom and pops, dollar stores, chain stores, restaurants, beauty salons and the list goes on and on. Many offer gift certificates that always make wonderful gifts.

This Christmas make Humboldt your first, second and third stop to fill those Christmas wish lists. You and the city of Humboldt will reap the benefits of shopping local.

Creative Accents

Jana’s Boutique



Plaza 3



Robert’s Package and Party Shop



Simmons Shoe Store



Peoples Furniture Company



Brasfield’s Jewelry



City Gift



The Farmers & Merchants Bank

