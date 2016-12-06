Looking back at 95 years

Harold White recalls hard travels as a child, WWII as a soldier

by J.D. Pinkerton

Harold White is age 95, a WWII US Army veteran and a former lineman supervisor for Gibson EMC in Rutherford. Although he does not have a middle initial in his given name, the US Army decided they needed him to have one so they gave him a “N” although he says he never used it.

He is the son of Walter Ewell White. His father had a car wreck in 1929, was paralyzed from the waist down and died in 1935. Harold’s mother’s name was Eva Mae McWherter White.

Harold White was born March 3, 1921. He was born at Vernon, Texas. Siblings are Tullus and Eulan. Eulan was his oldest brother and a long-time truck driver for McEwen Brothers of Dyer. White has been a member of the First Baptist Church in Rutherford ever since he was five years old. He left Texas when he was four years old and moved to Rutherford.

His father bought an old T-Model car to move the family and furniture back to Tennessee. They put the mattresses and bed stuffs on top of all the furniture and that’s where they slept. It took several weeks to get back to Rutherford. Most of the creeks along the way didn’t have bridges and they either had to go through them or in some cases, wait till the water went down.

He went to Rutherford school but started at a country school at Cedar Grove. He remembers going to school at Cedar Grove with some Pattersons. He recalls a Whitten Patterson that graduated the 8th grade and joined the US Army and stayed in more than 20 years. He went to school with some Toshs and a Barton. He remembers going to school with John Tosh that died just a few months ago from out in the Salem neighborhood.

It was an auto accident that broke his daddy’s spine and left him paralyzed him from his waist down. Son Harold had to quit school in the 6th grade to go to work. He did get his diploma though from a correspondence school in Chicago. His father died about the same time. He got a job helping to remodel a house helping the carpenters at 20-cents per hour.

His oldest brother, Eulan, at one time worked for the Works Progress Administration. The WPA was a New Deal agency that hired people that couldn’t find jobs.

White said, “Went to work in ‘41 for Gibson Electric. Put in 40 years with Gibson Electric, my service counting towards my seniority. Gibson Electric was located where the police department is located today.”

“I had my basic training at Fort Crowder, Missouri. I worked in the service in Missouri training guys to climb poles, string wire and change transformers. It was located 20 miles South of Joplin, Missouri, at a little town called Neosho. I was attached to the Signal Corps there.”

I was curious about Mr Harold’s unit so I made a couple of phone calls and spoke to a Captain that’s over that area now. I was trying to discover what was the designation of his Signal Corps unit. Captain Richards said, “The only way we ever even found out that the Signal Corps was even at this base is one day we were doing some bulldozer work and found an eight sided star that designated the Signal Corps. The unit where Harold White served was the 32nd Signal Construction Battalion. It was founded in 1943 and disbanded in 1945. He traveled from Fort Crowder, Missouri, to Camp Shanks, NY. The battalion sailed out of North River Harbor on February 27, 1944. They landed at Southampton, England and began preparing for the invasion of Normandy.

White was with Detachment A and arrived at Normandy on the 8th of June. They moved with the fighting forces across France and entered German territory at Kornell Munster. After the capture of the Lundendorf Bridge near Remagen, the battalion strung two telephone cables taken from a captured German submarine across the Rhine River, while under attack from small arms fire and aircraft. The cables provided dependable communications between the American forces on both sides of the river at the breakthrough point. Communications support continued until the German surrender on the 9th of May, 1945.

White was part of that team that strung those two cables across the Rhine River.

“We were on the Rhine River. A enemy jet flew over, our boys opened fire with their machine guns, the jet strafed us and I got hit in the leg. Our first aid man there dressed my wound. The company commander was there checking up on us, there were 22 of us. He told them to carry me to a first aid station. The captain at the station was amazed at how well my wound was dressed. He gave me a Purple Heart and asked if I wanted to go stay in a hospital or go back to where my company was, I told him I was going back.

They crossed the Atlantic from New York City in a merchant marine boat. It was pouring down snow when they left the harbor. They feared for their lives at times because the captain of the ship came over the loudspeaker saying the seas were rougher than he had ever seen them before. White told about how the boat would go down way low in the ocean then go back way up high.

“I had five men, I was a sergeant. When I arrived as the squad leader, I told my crew I was just like them when we were out working, ‘if you are working I’m working’. The squad took up with me real fast. I had one boy in the squad that was a German, his parents were from Germany and he spoke German, had another boy that was a Pole. One day they were out putting up the telephone wires and they met a guy coming from the direction they were headed, the guy was jabbering up a storm. He wasn’t speaking German, so he asked the Pole to translate, the Pole said he didn’t want to talk to the guy as they would be there a hour talking to him.”

White said, “No we won’t. I’ll see to that.” He had the Pole ask if the guy had seen any Germans and he said he hadn’t seen any anywhere. James Bone from Dyer was in his outfit and he and White were among the last to leave Germany.

“We were on a 3/4 ton truck stringing wire off the back of it. We got to this town and found it was run by Germans. We saw a bunch of our boys behind barb wire. The Germans used our boys to keep the town up, doing odd jobs and so forth. We spent the night in that town in a room over the mess hall that had a window where we could see the gate.”

“The enemy fired ‘88’ shells at us. These were shells from the German 88-milimeter guns. One came in then you’d know two more would follow. They always fired at you in threes. You could hear them shells right before they got to you. The enemy was firing on the railroad track itself. These shells, when they hit, would blow that track into smithereens. A shell landed right beside one of my guys, it didn’t go off though, if it had it would have killed him. The good Lord didn’t let the shell go off.”

“When I arrived in England all I did was lay line for telephones, we didn’t put wire on poles over there, it was just put on the ground. When we landed on the beach at Normandy we had to drive up a hill that was almost straight up. I asked the young man driving our vehicle if he was afraid to go up that hill, he said he was.”

White continued, “’You get over here and I’ll drive it up that hill.’ I’ve been driving trucks ever since I was old enough to reach the accelerator. We waited up on that hill for two weeks. We were waiting cause we didn’t have our material to work with”

During the D-Day invasion of Normandy it was said there was 15,000 sorties flown that yielded a continuous barrage of bombs that fell on the Germans.

“I came to this town and was going into the first store I came to and this other boy was coming out of the store and we bumped into each other. He was a Martin from Rutherford! Everybody, of course, was dressed just alike but I knew him and he knew me. The boys from Rutherford that met there had dug a foxhole under this tree and an 88 shell came in, the tree fell on them killing them, one of them was Hubert Walker and the other was a Barton boy that lived out at the edge of Rutherford.”

“About my 5-man crew, one of them was the truck driver and the other four were workers. I helped my men, I didn’t set back on my haunches when work was going on. My men really loved me for that reason. Most of the sergeants got the big head and just wanted to tell everyone what to do.“

“When the war was over they sent me to Marseilles, France. I was told to keep the lines of communication open. So my men and I did this.”

“We got on a boat at Marseilles and traversed the Atlantic Ocean, going to the Panama Canal. We stayed there two days before going into the Pacific Theater of operations. We knew where we were going, we were headed towards Japan. We got into a boat convoy. We came to this little island, no one was on it.”

“They let us paddle over to that island, eight of us in a boat and they gave us a case of beer. I didn’t drink beer but told the boys to have at it! When we were on that little boat, we got word that Japan surrendered! There were 5,500 of us on that boat with full battle gear. Instead of carrying us back to the states, they carried us all the way to Okinawa. They offered me a job in Okinawa, $750 a month and everything furnished. If I hadn’t been married and had a little kid at home I would have stayed there. Back then that was big money! We caught a merchant marine boat, supposed to have landed in Seattle but we got blowed off course three times and landed in California. We then caught a train to Fort Smith, Arkansas, where we got discharged. Then we caught a bus to Memphis, then Memphis to Jackson. They told me I would have to sit in that bus station a whole 24 hours before I could get a bus to Rutherford. I paid a taxi driver $10 dollars to take me to Rutherford. He let me out in front of my house.”

“We were told we would get our jobs back if we came back and had no trouble getting back with Gibson Electric. The manager called whenI hadn’t been home two days. He asked me to go to Alamo and take over the crew there. I told him I’d have to go down and check it out. Alamo had built a new factory during the war and we could not find a room to rent at all. On the way back the wife and I talked about it. We decided that if the manager forced me to go back to Alamo, I’d just quit and go into wiring houses.:

“ We stopped in at Trenton and talked to the manager, told him we couldn’t find a room to rent and he said when you get ready to go back to work, just work there in Rutherford at our office. I thanked him and we left for home. I was discharged December 11th and did not go back to work till after the first of the year. After the foreman retired, they made me the foreman. I worked there 40 years and retired.”

“War is not funny. I would advise any of the younger generation to get all the education you can, because if you ever have to go to war, that education will help you in the service.”