Lady Pioneers defeat Halls

UNDR PRESSURE – Gibson County’s Alaina Hunt and Macey Neal apply pressure to a Halls player to force a turnover Tuesday night at Gibson County. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

Gibson County Pioneers faced Halls Lady Tigers in district play Tuesday night at Gibson County.

The Lady Pioneers opened the game up against Halls Lady Tigers with Justyce White driving to the basket for a lay-up. Gibson County’s KJ White, with a steal, ran the floor for an easy lay-up and Hannah Ball with a basket underneath the goal gave Gibson County a 6-0 lead.

