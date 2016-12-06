Lady Pioneer Justyce White follows in mom’s footsteps to 1,000 points

WHITE 1000 POINT CLUB – Pioneer senior standout Justyce White was honored with a plaque and game ball for exceeding the 1,000- point scoring mark for her career. Picture are Gibson County Principle Jim Hughes, Peggy White (mother), Justyce , Juston White (father) and Head Coach Mitch Wilkins. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

It’s a family tradition to play basketball if you live in the White household. Justyce White and her mother Peggy Hall White recently became the first mother and daughter Lady Pioneer duo to reach the 1,000-point milestone at Gibson County High School.

For more of the story subscribe to the Online Edition of the Tri-City Reporter.