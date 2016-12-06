Contract extension on Board of Education agenda

Dr. Versie Hamlett

by Danny Wade

The Humboldt School Board is scheduled to make a decision whether or not to extend the contract of Dr. Versie Hamlett as superintendent of Humboldt City Schools. Once again, Dr. Hamlett’s contract renewal is the first item of business on Thursday night’s school board regular agenda.

The contract extension has been on the agenda each month since June. And each time some board members have found a reason not to hold a vote.

At the school board’s October 6 meeting, the board voted to make a decision during their November 10 meeting and hold a vote. But no vote was taken. Board member Leon McNeal fought not to hold a vote. His reason was due to the fact that Phillip Hardee did not attend the November meeting and only four of the five members were there. Hardee himself agreed in October to vote during the November meeting.

Now it’s the December meeting this Thursday night. This is the final chance the board has to extend Dr. Hamlett’s contract during a scheduled meeting.

Dr. Hamlett was offered and accepted a three-year contract in April 2014. That contract states that an extension must be in place before January 1, 2017.

If a contract extension is not approved Thursday night, Dr. Hamlett would walk away at the end of this school year. Or the board could once again stall, forcing a called meeting closer to Christmas. A similar situation happened last year at this very time when a called meeting was held three days before Christmas.

With dozens and dozens of Dr. Hamlett supporters showing up meeting after meeting, there may be a standing room only crowd at Thursday’s meeting.

The December 8 meeting is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the HJSHS library.