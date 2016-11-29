Your right to know!

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 21, 2016 through November 27, 2016:

Castleman, Jessica Renee, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/22/2016, Fred’s parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Gladney, Dillon Brice, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, Heritage Inn parking lot; Charges: violation of light law, simple possession, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Harrington, Kimberly Bianca, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2016, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Hathorn, James P., 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, Plaza parking lot; Charges: violation of light law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Jarmon, Adrian Marquis, 40, of Union City; Arrest date and location: 11/26/2016, Front Street and Vine Street/TIC’s; Charges: simple possession, duty upon striking unattended vehicle. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Jenkins, Lewis J., 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: other agency.

Jenkins, Lewis Montrell, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, 1435 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: murder, 1st degree attempt. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Kail, Timothy B., 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2016, Hardee’s; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Lemons, Phillip Gerome, 19, of Covington; Arrest date and location: 11/22/2016, 17th Avenue and Harder Street; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Parks, Ronald Berry, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2016, 1408 Sunset Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Sturdivant, Camela Felise, 32, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 11/25/2016, 9th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Tims, Alvin Thomas, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/23/2016, Highway 45 Bypass and Gibson Wells Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Vogt, Jonathon Lynn, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/23/2016, 402 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: rape. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made November 21 thru November 28, 2016.

Fallon Wheeler, w/f, 34 – capias

Stacy Mayes, w/f, 44 – contributing to delinquency of a minor

Terry Holmes, w/m, 47 – capias

David Hamman, w/m, 30 – capias

Darrell Davis, b/m, 27 – aggravated robbery (3 counts)

Joshua Clifton, w/m, 29 – reckless endangerment

Kenneth White, w/m, 58 – vandalism

Christy Rea, w/f, 41 – aggravated burglary

Ann Cluelee, w/f, 38 – aggravated burglary

Erica Black, w/f, 40 – attachment

Daniel Taylor, w/m, 30 – capias

Larry Samples, w/m, 47 – domestic assault, failure to appear, driving on revoked license, capias

Daniel Kinkade, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license

Kimberly Harrington, b/f, 28 – violation of probation

Jason Epperson, w/m, 42 – aggravated assault, driving under the influence 8th offense, driving on revoked license

Darius Riding, b/m, 27 – capias

Joshua Owens, b/m, 20 – assault

Theresa Bushong, w/f, 48 – domestic assault

Rodney Qualls, w/m, 29 – assault, indecent exposure

Porsha Fly, b/f, 21 – capias

Marriage Licenses

Fred Thomas Miller of Trenton and Karla Roshelle Easley Harrell of Trenton

Jason Lee Kyle of Gibson and Holly Allison Smith of Gibson

James Lyndell Bunn of Humboldt and Faye McDaniel Campbell of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Joseph P. Grapes and wife, Rachel H. Grapes to Steven A. Loria and wife, Amy L. Loria – Medina – $129,900

Loretta Fae Fly, Stevon Morris, Karon (Kay) Morris McDonald and Robbie D. Simmons to Walker Huey and Josh Arnold – Milan – $40,000

James Droke and wife, Lindsay B. Droke to Jeffrey W. Christian and wife, Virginia Christian – Humboldt – $315,500

Joshua Tallent and wife, Lynette Tallent to Trevor C. Castleman – Dyer – $73,000

Clifton Paul McAdoo and wife, Anna R. McAdoo to Jeffrey W. Creasy and wife, Linda H. Creasy – Milan – $220,000

Simmons First National Corporation, n/k/a Simmons Bank, to Jason Warnick – Humboldt – $42,000

Tina Eddlemon and Gina Thomas to Philip A. Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra S. Prestininzi – Dyer – $36,500

Robert Reynolds to Koka Development, LLC – Medina – $125,000

Kevin Clark and wife, Andrea Clark to Robert Reynolds and wife, Gail Reynolds – Medina – $150,000

Reed’s Repo Homes, LLC, a/k/a Reed’s Mobile Homes, to Maria A. Vela – Trenton – $43,000

Robert Thomas Alexander to Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Sellers Alexander – Bradford, $94,500

Leo Warren McCormick to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $75,000

John C. Warren to Oscar Sanders – Trenton – $8,500

Cindy Smith Campbell to Josh Youmans – Medina – $125,000

Julia Kee to Bruce Walker and Della Watson and Melvin Watson – Humboldt

Helen Stagner to Wayne Bradford and Billy Bradford – 16th and 18th CDs – $37,652