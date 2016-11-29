Your right to know!
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 21, 2016 through November 27, 2016:
Castleman, Jessica Renee, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/22/2016, Fred’s parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Gladney, Dillon Brice, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, Heritage Inn parking lot; Charges: violation of light law, simple possession, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Harrington, Kimberly Bianca, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2016, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Hathorn, James P., 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, Plaza parking lot; Charges: violation of light law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Jarmon, Adrian Marquis, 40, of Union City; Arrest date and location: 11/26/2016, Front Street and Vine Street/TIC’s; Charges: simple possession, duty upon striking unattended vehicle. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Jenkins, Lewis J., 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: other agency.
Jenkins, Lewis Montrell, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/27/2016, 1435 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: murder, 1st degree attempt. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Kail, Timothy B., 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2016, Hardee’s; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.
Lemons, Phillip Gerome, 19, of Covington; Arrest date and location: 11/22/2016, 17th Avenue and Harder Street; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Parks, Ronald Berry, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/24/2016, 1408 Sunset Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.
Sturdivant, Camela Felise, 32, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 11/25/2016, 9th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Tims, Alvin Thomas, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/23/2016, Highway 45 Bypass and Gibson Wells Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Vogt, Jonathon Lynn, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/23/2016, 402 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: rape. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made November 21 thru November 28, 2016.
Fallon Wheeler, w/f, 34 – capias
Stacy Mayes, w/f, 44 – contributing to delinquency of a minor
Terry Holmes, w/m, 47 – capias
David Hamman, w/m, 30 – capias
Darrell Davis, b/m, 27 – aggravated robbery (3 counts)
Joshua Clifton, w/m, 29 – reckless endangerment
Kenneth White, w/m, 58 – vandalism
Christy Rea, w/f, 41 – aggravated burglary
Ann Cluelee, w/f, 38 – aggravated burglary
Erica Black, w/f, 40 – attachment
Daniel Taylor, w/m, 30 – capias
Larry Samples, w/m, 47 – domestic assault, failure to appear, driving on revoked license, capias
Daniel Kinkade, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license
Kimberly Harrington, b/f, 28 – violation of probation
Jason Epperson, w/m, 42 – aggravated assault, driving under the influence 8th offense, driving on revoked license
Darius Riding, b/m, 27 – capias
Joshua Owens, b/m, 20 – assault
Theresa Bushong, w/f, 48 – domestic assault
Rodney Qualls, w/m, 29 – assault, indecent exposure
Porsha Fly, b/f, 21 – capias
Marriage Licenses
Fred Thomas Miller of Trenton and Karla Roshelle Easley Harrell of Trenton
Jason Lee Kyle of Gibson and Holly Allison Smith of Gibson
James Lyndell Bunn of Humboldt and Faye McDaniel Campbell of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Joseph P. Grapes and wife, Rachel H. Grapes to Steven A. Loria and wife, Amy L. Loria – Medina – $129,900
Loretta Fae Fly, Stevon Morris, Karon (Kay) Morris McDonald and Robbie D. Simmons to Walker Huey and Josh Arnold – Milan – $40,000
James Droke and wife, Lindsay B. Droke to Jeffrey W. Christian and wife, Virginia Christian – Humboldt – $315,500
Joshua Tallent and wife, Lynette Tallent to Trevor C. Castleman – Dyer – $73,000
Clifton Paul McAdoo and wife, Anna R. McAdoo to Jeffrey W. Creasy and wife, Linda H. Creasy – Milan – $220,000
Simmons First National Corporation, n/k/a Simmons Bank, to Jason Warnick – Humboldt – $42,000
Tina Eddlemon and Gina Thomas to Philip A. Prestininzi and wife, Cassandra S. Prestininzi – Dyer – $36,500
Robert Reynolds to Koka Development, LLC – Medina – $125,000
Kevin Clark and wife, Andrea Clark to Robert Reynolds and wife, Gail Reynolds – Medina – $150,000
Reed’s Repo Homes, LLC, a/k/a Reed’s Mobile Homes, to Maria A. Vela – Trenton – $43,000
Robert Thomas Alexander to Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Sellers Alexander – Bradford, $94,500
Leo Warren McCormick to Keith Lovelace – Humboldt – $75,000
John C. Warren to Oscar Sanders – Trenton – $8,500
Cindy Smith Campbell to Josh Youmans – Medina – $125,000
Julia Kee to Bruce Walker and Della Watson and Melvin Watson – Humboldt
Helen Stagner to Wayne Bradford and Billy Bradford – 16th and 18th CDs – $37,652