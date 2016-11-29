Wiley Clifton Pillow was born on June 14, 1926 and died November 22, 2016 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

He was a retired master carpenter. There was no job he didn’t know how to do. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He served in different positions during his 50 years as a member.

Mr. Pillow was preceded in death by parents, Ezra and Rosa Pillow; four brothers, Clyde Earl, Lyle, Travis and Bobby; one sister, Mattie Jo Knox.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Doris Lewis Pillow; two sons, Tommy (Barbara) and Carl (Lauray); two granddaughters, Amber Charles (Jon) of Crom, Ky. and Michelle Price (Jason) of Parsons, Tenn.; five great-grandchildren, Katie and Haley Price, Carson, Saylor and Harper Charles. Everyone knew them as the “grands” and “great-grands.” That is what he called them. They were the loves of his life, giving him many hours of pleasure.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved going to the river at Harmon’s Creek.

Funeral services were held November 25, 2016 with visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Masonic funeral followed. The funeral was held November 26, 2016 at 2 p.m. There was visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.